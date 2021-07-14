Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market Growth Statistics 2021 Global Trend, Industry Size, CAGR 10.8%, Share, Business Strategies, Emerging Technology, Product Portfolio, Countries Data, Demand Status and Forecast 2026

In the projected period 2021-2026, increasing global urbanisation, higher sales of Electronics & Semiconductor, multinational corporations, local merchants, and supply chains are driving the expansion of the “Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market“. This study gives a market overview, research methodology, market prospects and development projections over the next few years.

Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market size is projected to reach USD 2758.8 million by 2026, from USD 1491 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2021-2026.

Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market Synopsis

A hardware security module (HSM) is a physical computing device that safeguards and manages digital keys for strong authentication and provides crypto processing. These modules traditionally come in the form of a plug-in card or an external device that attaches directly to a computer or network server.Hardware Security Modules (HSM) are devices specifically built to create a tamper-resistant environment in which to perform cryptographic processes (e.g. encryption or digital signing) and to manage keys associated with those processes. HSMs often provide cryptographic acceleration that is measured in terms of operations. These devices are used to protect critical data processing activities associated with server based applications and can be used to strongly enforce security policies and access controls. These modules are physical devices that traditionally come in the form of a plug-in card or an external network connected appliance and are often validated against security standards such as FIPS.Thales is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 20%.

This Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market report covers the latest trends, trade rules, import / export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact on regional and domestic market players, new sales pockets, market rule change opportunity analysis, strategic outlook analysis. Market growth, market size, category growth, applications and niches, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansion, market innovation.

Competitive Landscape and Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market Share Analysis

Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Hardware Security Modules (HSM) product introduction, recent developments, Hardware Security Modules (HSM) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major players covered in the Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market report are:

Thales

Gemalto

Utimaco

Entrust Datacard

ATOS SE

Cavium

Ultra Electronics

Synopsys Inc

exceet Secure Solutions GmbH

Futurex

Yubico

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry"

Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market Scope and Market Size

Scope of the Report covers global and regional markets with detailed analysis of the overall growth prospects for the market. It also highlights the broad competitive environment in the global marketplace. This report also provides an overview of leading companies covering the latest successful marketing strategies, market contributions, and current and historical background. Here, the Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market is segmented by type, end-user industry and application. Growth between different segments is used to understand the different growth factors that are expected to dominate the market as a whole and to develop different strategies to differentiate between key applications and target markets.

On the basis of product type, Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market is segmented into:

LAN Based

PCle Based

USB Based

On the basis of the end users/applications, Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market is segmented into:

BFSI

Government

General Enterprise

Manufacturing

Other

Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market Regional and Country Level Analysis:

The country section of the report also includes selected market influencing factors that affect current and future market trends, as well as changes in market rules at the country level. Data points such as consumption, location and quantity of production, import / export analysis, price analysis, raw material costs, upstream and downstream value chain analysis are some of the main metrics used to predict domestic market scenarios. It also takes into account the presence and availability of global brands, the problem of strong or little competition with local and domestic brands, and the impact of national tariffs and trade routes on country data projections.

The countries covered in the Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market report are:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology of Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market

Data collection and analysis for the base year was carried out using a large sample data collection module. Market data is analyzed and predicted using consistent statistical market models. In addition, the most important market share analysis and trend analysis are the most important success factors in market reporting. The main research methodologies are data mining, data triangulation, including analysis of the impact of variable data on the market, and initial validation (industry experts). Separately, the data model includes supplier positioning grid, market timeline analysis, market overview and leadership, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, metrics, top-down analysis and supplier engagement analysis.

Reason for buying this report:

Detailed market analysis and comprehensive understanding of global markets and the business landscape.

Reduce development risks by assessing production processes, key problems and solutions.

You need to understand the driving forces that have the greatest impact on the market and how the controls will affect the global market.

Learn more about the market strategies used by large companies.

Understand market prospects and future prospects.

In addition to standard structured reports, we prepare personal inquiries according to your specific requirements.

Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market Key Points from Table of Content

