Proppants Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast – 2021 to 2027

The Global Proppants Market is expected to record a CAGR of over 5% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The main applications of Proppants are oil and gas wells. As the market oversupplied due to COVID-19 and geopolitics, crude oil production declined, causing OPEC+ producers to cut production. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, production in 2020 fell from 122 million barrels in 2019 to an average of 11.3 million barrels per day. This is expected to affect the demand for a variety of pro pants such as freck sand, resin coating and ceramic.

Key Market Players

The leading players in the proppants market are Carbo Ceramics Inc. (US), COVIA (US, JSC Borovichi Refractories Plant (Russia), U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (US), Hi-Crush Inc. (US), Mineração Curimbaba (Brazil), Xinmi Wanli Industry Development Co., Ltd. (China), Atlas Sand Company, Llc (US), and HEXION (US).

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

On the basis of type

Frac Sand

Resin-Coated Proppants

Ceramic Proppants

On the basis of application

Shale Gas

Tight Gas

Coalbed Methane

Others

On the basis of ceramic proppants:

High Strength Ceramic Proppants

Intermediate Strength Ceramic Proppants

Light Weight Ceramic Proppants

Others

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Proppants Market.

The market share of the global Proppants Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Proppants Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Proppants Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Proppants industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Proppants Market Report

What was the Proppants Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Proppants Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Proppants Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

