Single-Use Bioreactors Market – Business Growth Outlook 2021-2027: Top Industry Trends & Opportunities, Regional Segmentation Analysis

Top Key Players of Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market Are:

Sartorius

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher

Pall(Danaher)

Eppendorf

Merck Millipore

Applikon

PBS Biotech

Finesse

Kühner

Celltainer

Amprotein About Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market: A single-use bioreactor or disposable bioreactor is a bioreactor with a disposable bag instead of a culture vessel. Typically, this refers to a bioreactor in which the lining in contact with the cell culture will be plastic, and this lining is encased within a more permanent structure (typically, either a rocker or a cuboid or cylindrical steel support). Commercial single-use bioreactors have been available since the end of the 1990s and are now made by several well-known producers (See below).

Improved return on investment for small companies and startups, reduced complexity in automation, requirement of low capital investments, and lower environmental impact of operations using SUBs are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, extractability and leachability issues regarding disposable components like plastic bags used in bioreactors, high cost of disposables, and difficulties in meeting GMP standards are the major factors that are restraining the growth of the SUBs market.

Based on technology, the market is divided into wave-induced motion SUBs, stirred SUBs and other technologies. Based on applications, the market is segmented into biopharmaceutical manufacturers and R&D departments. The Wave-induced Motion SUBs account for the largest market share (68.21%) in 2015. The R&D application account for 63.87% of the Global Single-Use Bioreactors market in 2015. USA is expected to account for the largest share (29.18%) of the market in 2016. In this region, government’s support for new biologics has encouraged a number of research and development activities in the biologics sector. The major players operating in the Global Single-Use Bioreactors market include Sartorius, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher, Pall(Danaher), Eppendorf, Merck Millipore, Applikon, PBS Biotech, Finesse, Kühner, Celltainer and Amprotein. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market

The global Single-Use Bioreactors market was valued at USD 232.6 in 2020 and will reach USD 414.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Segment by Types:

Wave-induced Motion SUBs

Stirred SUBs

Others Segment by Applications:

R&D