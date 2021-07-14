Drugs For Sinusitis Market – Business Growth Outlook 2021-2027: Top Industry Trends & Opportunities, Regional Segmentation Analysis

Global “Drugs For Sinusitis Market” report presents a pin-point breakdown of existing top players and upcoming competitors with their SWOT analysis, revenue share and production by regions. Growth strategies adopted by these companies are studied in detail in the report. The report also includes several valuable information on the Drugs For Sinusitis market, derived from various industrial sources. The Drugs For Sinusitis market report offers enabling technologies, key trends with the impact of Covid-19 on industry.

Sanofi

Bayer AG

Pfizer

AstraZeneca Plc

Novartis AG.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Amgen

Bionorica SE

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Sinusitis, also known as a sinus infection or rhinosinusitis, is inflammation of the sinuses resulting in symptoms. Common signs and symptoms include thick nasal mucus, a plugged nose, and pain in the face. Other signs and symptoms may include fever, headaches, poor sense of smell, sore throat, and cough. The cough is often worse at night. Serious complications are rare. It is defined as acute rhinosinusitis (ARS) if it lasts less than 4 weeks, and chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) if it lasts for more than 12 weeks. Drugs for Sinusitis are common in the market, and the drugs can also be used in other disease. These drugs can not cure sinusitis, can only relieve symptoms.

The classification of Drugs for Sinusitis includes Antibiotics, Corticosteroids, Decongestants and other. And the revenue proportion of Corticosteroids in 2015 is nearly 31%. Drugs for Sinusitis are widely used in Neurology, Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal &Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Skin & Integumentary, and other field. The most proportion of Drugs for Sinusitis is Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal &Spine, and the revenue in 2015 is 2387.4 M USD. North America region is the largest supplier of Drugs for Sinusitis, with a revenue market share nearly 35% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Drugs for Sinusitis, enjoying revenue market share nearly 27% in 2015. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%. Sanofi, Bayer AG, Pfizer etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.

The global Drugs For Sinusitis market was valued at USD 2265.9 in 2020 and will reach USD 2817.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

