Artificial intelligence in Marketing Market 2021 Business Opportunities, Future Industry Trends, Strategies, Revenue, Challenges, Top Players and Forecast 2028

Artificial intelligence in marketing is the type of a marketing solution that lessens the gap between data science and its implementation. It is the method adapted to improve the customer experience by leveraging the customer data and the concepts of AI such as machine learning (ML).

The artificial intelligence in marketing market size is valued at USD 84.33 billion by 2028 is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 28.13% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The rapid increase in demand for virtual assistants is expected to influence the growth of artificial intelligence in marketing market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the rise in use of social media for advertising is also anticipated to flourish the growth of the artificial intelligence in marketing market. Furthermore, the high adoption of customer-centric marketing strategies and rapid improvement in machine learning algorithms are also likely to positively impact the growth of the market. Moreover, the development in big data analytics and rise in use of AI-based products and services to improve consumer experience are also expected create a huge demand for artificial intelligence in marketing as well as lifting the growth of the artificial intelligence in marketing market.

Artificial intelligence in Marketing market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. SWOT analysis is performed while generating this market report along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data. By keeping into focus customer requirements, the report is prepared by chewing over plentiful of market parameters. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client’s business.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the artificial intelligence in marketing market report are IBM, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, Qualcomm, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Samsung, Micron Technology, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Apple Inc., Next IT Corp., Facebook, Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Oracle, Enlitic, Inc., Albert Technologies, iCarbonX, Xillinx and Iteris Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Artificial intelligence in Marketing Market

Based on offering, the artificial intelligence in marketing market is segmented into software, hardware and services. Software has further been segmented into AI solutions and AI platforms. Hardware has further been segmented into processor, storage and network. Services have further been segmented into deployment and integration and support and maintenance.

On the basis of deployment mode, the artificial intelligence in marketing market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premises.

The artificial intelligence in marketing market is segmented on the basis of technology into machine learning, natural language processing, context-aware computing and computer vision. Machine learning has further been segmented into deep learning, supervised learning, unsupervised learning, reinforcement learning and semi-supervised learning.

On the basis of application, the artificial intelligence in marketing market is segmented into social media advertising, search advertising, dynamic pricing, virtual assistant, content curation, sales and marketing automation, analytics platform and others. Others have further been segmented into website design and emotion measurement.

The end user segment of the artificial intelligence in marketing market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, retail, consumer goods, media and entertainment, enterprise and others. Others have further been segmented into education, healthcare, manufacturing and automotive.

Country Level Analysis

The Artificial intelligence in Marketing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Artificial intelligence in Marketing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Artificial intelligence in Marketing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Artificial intelligence in Marketing market.

Major Highlights of Artificial intelligence in Marketing Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Artificial intelligence in Marketing market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Artificial intelligence in Marketing market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Artificial intelligence in Marketing market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

