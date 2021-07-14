Paint Protection Film Market Sizing Forecast with Share, Segmentation Analysis by Types, Applications and Regions, Future Prospects and Growth Potential 2021-2027

Global “Paint Protection Film Market” report presents a pin-point breakdown of existing top players and upcoming competitors with their SWOT analysis, revenue share and production by regions. Growth strategies adopted by these companies are studied in detail in the report. The report also includes several valuable information on the Paint Protection Film market, derived from various industrial sources. The Paint Protection Film market report offers enabling technologies, key trends with the impact of Covid-19 on industry.

Top Key Players of Global Paint Protection Film Market Are:

Eastman

3M Company

Avery Denison

XPEL

Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain)

Orafol

Argotec (Schweitzer-Mauduit International)

Sharpline Converting

Hexis Graphics (Hexis SA)

PremiumShield

KDX Window Film

Shanghai Kuiba (Ruikawei)

China BOP

NICK

Hebei Shulaimeide About Global Paint Protection Film Market: Paint protection film is also known as to as clear bra, clear paint film, PPF and clear film. It is a thermoplastic urethane film and also utilizes polymeric calendered PVC film, adhesives and clay coated paper. It is majorly applied on exposed painted automotive exteriors such as side mirrors, hoods, door edges, door handle cavities, bumpers, rocker panel, and wheel flare. The film provides protection from stone chips, bug damage, automotive fluid stains, road tar stains, scratches, and punishing outdoor weathering.

The industry is concentration, the key brand include 3M Company, Eastman, Avery Denison, XPEL, Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain), Orafol, Argotec, Sharpline Converting, Hexis Graphics (Hexis SA), KDX Window Film, Shanghai Kuiba Network Technology (Ruikawei), China BOP, PremiumShield and so on. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Paint Protection Film Market

The global Paint Protection Film market was valued at USD 845.9 in 2020 and will reach USD 1153.1 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Segment by Types:

PVC Type Paint Protection Film

PU Type Paint Protection Film

TPU Type Paint Protection Film Segment by Applications:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense