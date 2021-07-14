Global Neuromorphic Chip Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

Neuromorphic computing is a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) that simulates the functionality of the human neuron. This report mainly studies Neuromorphic Chip market. A neuromorphic chip is an analog data processor inspired by the biological brain. Neuromorphic is a brain-inspired ASIC that implements a Spike Neural Network (SNN). The goal is to reach massively parallel brain processing power at an average of tens of watts.

The Neuromorphic Chip key players in this market include:

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Eta Compute

nepes

GrAI Matter Labs

GyrFalcon

aiCTX

BrainChip Holdings

By Type

Image Recognition

Signal Recognition

Data Mining

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Wearable Medical Devices

Industrial Internet of Things

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Neuromorphic Chip industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Neuromorphic Chip Market Report

What was the Neuromorphic Chip Market size in 2019 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Neuromorphic Chip Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Neuromorphic Chip Market was the market leader in 2021? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Neuromorphic Chip market.

The market share of the global Neuromorphic Chip market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Neuromorphic Chip market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Neuromorphic Chip market.

