Dried Yeast Market Sizing Forecast with Share, Segmentation Analysis by Types, Applications and Regions, Future Prospects and Growth Potential 2021-2027

Lessaffre Group

AB Mauri

Lallemand

Leiber

Pakmaya

Alltech

DCL Yeast

National Enzyme

Algist Bruggeman

Kerry Group

Kothari Fermentation and Biochem

Angel Yeast

Guangxi Forise Yeast

Guangdong Atech Biotechnology

Heilongjiang Jiuding Yeast

Dalian Xinghe Yeast

Shandong Bio Sunkeen About Global Dried Yeast Market: Dry yeast is a yeast product which is dehydrated and dried by squeezing from the fresh yeast. Dry yeast includes the active dry yeast and inactive dry yeast and the instant dry yeast. The dry yeast products are mainly used in baker, brewer, wine, feed, pharmaceuticals industry etc.

Globally, Europe is the largest producer and consumer, it occupies for more than 36 % of production share in 2014; UK Germany and France are the most important three countries in Europe. Asia is the second largest producer; China plays a more and more important role in Asia; In addition, Brazil, South Africa and Australia are also the important producer in the world. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dried Yeast Market

The global Dried Yeast market was valued at USD 4332 in 2020 and will reach USD 6723 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Segment by Types:

Active Dry Yeast

Inactive Dry Yeast Segment by Applications:

Bakery

Food

Feed