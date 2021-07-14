Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market -Rising Status of Top Key Players with Global Opportunities, Business Size with Expansion Plans Forecast to 2021-2027

Global “Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market” report presents a pin-point breakdown of existing top players and upcoming competitors with their SWOT analysis, revenue share and production by regions. Growth strategies adopted by these companies are studied in detail in the report. The report also includes several valuable information on the Isoprene Rubber (IR) market, derived from various industrial sources. The Isoprene Rubber (IR) market report offers enabling technologies, key trends with the impact of Covid-19 on industry.

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

KauchukSterlitamak

Sibur

Goodyear Chemical

Kraton

Zeon

JSR

Kuraray

Karbochem

Yikesi

Luhua

Tpi New Material About Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market: Isoprene rubber (IR) is a polymer of synthetic isoprene. It combines the key qualities of natural rubber such as good mechanical properties and hysteresis with superior features such as high purity, excellent clarity, good flow, low gel content, no nitrosamines, and no natural rubber proteins. The IR products are widely used in tire, medical products, conveyor belts and others.

In addition, polyisoprene elastomer is equivalent to isoprene rubber (IR).

In consumption regions, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. Russia is still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

The isoprene rubber industry is easily affected by the price of the natural rubber crude oil and natural gas. The natural rubber is an alternative of IR products, with the same price trends in the past few years. The price of natural rubber changed intensely since 2013, which lead to the fluctuation of IR price.

The major raw material for isoprene rubber is isoprene monomer. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of isoprene rubber industry.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market

The global Isoprene Rubber (IR) market was valued at USD 1487.5 in 2020 and will reach USD 1818 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Medical Grade

Industrial Grade Segment by Applications:

Tires and Tire Products

Mechanical Rubber Products