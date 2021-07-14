Next-Generation Network Market 2021| By Key Players, Application, Type, Share, and Forecast to 2027

Next-generation network market was valued at USD 20.20 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 32.81 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

High infrastructure costs are restraining the growth of the next-generation network market. The NGN infrastructure is expected to change the way concurrent communications are performed. Next-generation networks show advanced features compared to previous generations. The NGN infrastructure is in its infancy and many companies and government agencies are actively engaged in investment and R&D activities in this technology. Upgrading an existing network to an NGN requires a significant investment.

Next-Generation Network Breakdown Data by Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Next-Generation Network Breakdown Data by Application

Telecom Service Provider

Internet Service Provider

Government

The following players are covered in this report:

Cisco

Huawei

ZTE

Ericsson

Nokia

Juniper Network

NEC Corporation

Samsung Electronics

IBM

Ciena Corporation

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Next-Generation Network industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Next-Generation Network Market Report

1. What was the Next-Generation Network Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Next-Generation Network Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Next-Generation Network Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Next-Generation Network market.

The market share of the global Next-Generation Network market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Next-Generation Network market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Next-Generation Network market.

