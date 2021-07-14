Next Generation Firewall Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) is a third-generation firewall technology that performs traditional firewall functions along with advanced filtering of network devices such as application firewalls that utilize Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), an Intrusion Prevention System (IPS). A hardware and software-based network security system that detects and blocks attacks by deep inspection of packets for system security. Next-generation firewalls can be defined as log collection, archiving, processing, and reporting processes. These logs are generated by multiple devices such as router firewalls, servers, routers and switches.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Next Generation Firewall Market https://www.orionmarketreports.com/next-generation-firewall-ngfw-market/42051/

The Next Generation Firewall key players in this market include:

Emsisoft

Fortinet

360

Kaspersky Lab

WatchGuard Technologies

Check Point

Barracuda Networks

Juniper Networks

Palo Alto Networks

Cyberoam(Sophos Technologies)

By Type

Type I

Type II

By Application

Application-Layer Firewalls

Network Layer Firewalls

Database-Firewall

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Next Generation Firewall industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Next-Generation Firewall Market Report

What was the Next Generation Firewall Market size in 2019 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Next Generation Firewall Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Next Generation Firewall Market was the market leader in 2021? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Next Generation Firewall market.

The market share of the global Next Generation Firewall market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Next Generation Firewall market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Next Generation Firewall market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404