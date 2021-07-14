You are Here
Global Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market 2021 Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2024

Fruit and Vegetable Juice

Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Fruit and Vegetable Juice market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Fortified Juices

Fruit juices fortified with functional ingredients offer new product opportunities to companies that can develop and market functional fruit juice products by understanding consumer preferences so as to meet consumer expectations. Omega-3, fiber, bioactive compounds, vitamins and probiotic bacteria are some of the functional ingredients that offer immense product opportunities for the juice industry. Vitamins are added to fruit juices to increase the nutritional profile of fruit juice products. Vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin A and vitamin C are some of the popular vitamin types added to fruit juices. Various government initiatives are being undertaken across the globe to increase the consumption of fortified food and beverages, especially in developing countries like China and India.

Middle East And Africa is the Fastest Growing Region of the Global Market for Fruit And Vegetable Juices

The current average per capita consumption of fruit and vegetable juices in the Middle East and Africa region is comparatively lower than that of the developed regions but is increasing at a quick pace. Education levels play an important role in determining the health status of consumers in this region. A shift towards healthier fruit and vegetable juices instead of carbonated energy drinks is surfacing in the region. One of the potential reasons for the growth of this market in South Africa is the government’s awareness campaign that is focused on orienting consumers toward healthier food consumption habits. The fruit and vegetable juice market in Saudi Arabia has benefited from excise taxes imposed on carbonated and energy drinks in 2017. People above the age of 45 prefer juices with no added sugar, 100% juice content, and with vitamins and minerals. Parents prefer such products for children.

Market Overview:

  • The Global Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market is projected to reach USD 173 billion by 2024, growing at an estimated CAGR of 3.17% during the forecast period. Growth in fruit and vegetable juice market is driven by increasing demand for healthy food from an increasingly health-conscious consumer base. The growing popularity of cold-pressed juices is one of the key segments influencing the growth of the juice market across the world. Cold-pressed juices preserve the vitamins, minerals and enzymes that are lost during the heating and oxidizing phases of the traditional processes for making juices. Very few consumers are aware of the benefits of fruit and vegetable mixed juices, especially in developing countries. This forced vendors of mixed juices in such markets to come up with marketing and advertising activities to increase consumer awareness about the benefits of mixed juice products.<

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • The Kraft Heinz Company
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • The Coca
  • Cola Company
  • Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.
  • Del Monte Fresh.
  • CSC BRANDS, L.P.
  • Ocean Spray
  • Citrus World, Inc.
  • ECKES GRANINI GROUP
  • Welch’s.

    Scope of the Report:

  • The Global Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market is segmented by Product Type into Fruit Juice, Vegetable Juice and Nectar and by Distribution Channel into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels. The Other Distribution Channels segment includes departmental stores, variety stores, online channels and warehouse clubs.

    Fruit and Vegetable Juice market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Fruit and Vegetable Juice market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Fruit and Vegetable Juice market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Fruit and Vegetable Juice market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Fruit and Vegetable Juice market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Fruit and Vegetable Juice ?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Fruit and Vegetable Juice market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Fruit and Vegetable Juice space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Fruit and Vegetable Juice market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Fruit and Vegetable Juice market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Fruit and Vegetable Juice market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Fruit and Vegetable Juice market trends that influence the global Fruit and Vegetable Juice market

    Detailed TOC of Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Research Phases
    1.2 Study Deliverables
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
    3.1 Market Overview

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Drivers
    4.2 Market Restraints
    4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
    4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.3.5 Degree of Competition

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product Type
    5.1.1 Fruit Juice
    5.1.2 Vegetable Juices
    5.1.3 Nectar
    5.2 By Distribution Channel
    5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
    5.2.2 Specialty Stores
    5.2.3 Convenience Stores
    5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 United States
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
    5.3.2.2 France
    5.3.2.3 Germany
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Russia
    5.3.2.6 Spain
    5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 Australia
    5.3.3.4 India
    5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
    5.3.4 South America
    5.3.4.1 Brazil
    5.3.4.2 Colombia
    5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
    5.3.5.2 South Africa
    5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Strategies adopted by Key players
    6.2 Most Active Companies
    6.3 Market Share Analysis
    6.4 Company Profiles
    6.4.1 The Kraft Heinz Company
    6.4.2 PepsiCo Inc.
    6.4.3 The Coca-Cola Company
    6.4.4 Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.
    6.4.5 Del Monte Fresh.
    6.4.6 CSC BRANDS, L.P.
    6.4.7 Ocean Spray
    6.4.8 Citrus World, Inc.
    6.4.9 ECKES GRANINI GROUP
    6.4.10 Welch’s

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

