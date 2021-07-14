Plant Protein Market 2021 By Top Manufacturers, Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast

“Plant Protein Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Plant Protein market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Incidences of Intolerance for Animal Protein

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases reveal that 90% of food allergy is caused by eggs, milk, fish, red meat, soy, and nuts. Due to animal protein allergies, most of the meat consumers are inclined toward meat substitutes made of vegan protein, which ultimately drives the plant protein market. According to the reference list of allergen data collection, the allergen from chicken meat ranges from 0.5-5% in Southern . Pea protein, earlier recognized as a complete protein with the essential amino acid profile, contains egg like the potential that can be incorporated into several egg-based products, like pasta, vermicelli, cakes, and cookies. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 12.2 million people are suffering from food allergy, of which two-thirds is associated with egg allergy.

North Holds a Lion’s Share in the Market

According to Mordor Intelligence analysis, the share of North n plant protein market was 38.6% in 2018. The demand for plant proteins is growing at a fast rate, owing to change in lifestyle, lack of balanced dietary intake, and improved R&D, in order to develop new kinds of plant-protein enriched products. The continues to capture the largest market share for plant protein, followed by Canada and . The demand for processed and low cholesterol foods has paved the way for the plant-based protein market, in the region. Nowadays, consumers are switching to other alternative products, such as green label food products, coupled with raising awareness of healthy and plant-based products, due to an increase in the availability of counterfeit products in the market.

Market Overview:

The plant protein market was valued at USD 6.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.0%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, North was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 38.6% of the market.

The new compositional research and modified high-moisture extrusion process are helping the growth of the plant protein market. For instance, plant protein-based chocolates that are free from animal protein make up for a good demand in the market, for consumers who do not consume dairy. Plant-based milk has observed significant growth in recent years, with an increasing number of people turning to dairy-free options. This innovative product line of ready-to-eat product with no compromise in taste and texture has, in turn, boosted the overall plant protein market. Key Manufacturers Like

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill Inc.

DuPont Danisco

Kerry Group

Scoular Company

Omega Protein Corporation

Roquette Foods

Glanbia PLC

Amway Corporation

Avebe

Growing Naturals LLC

Puris Foods