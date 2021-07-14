Non-Woven Adhesives Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast – 2021 to 2027

The Global Non-Woven Adhesives Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 8% during 2021-2027. Non-woven adhesives are used to hold fibers made up of non-woven fabrics. This adhesive consists of a base polymer, a plasticizer and an antioxidant. It has characteristics such as high elasticity, high cohesive strength, low odor, softness, heat resistance, ease of use, and excellent processability. Nonwoven adhesives are widely used in health and hygiene products such as baby diapers, training pants, sanitary napkins, adult incontinence products, medical wound care pads, surgical drapes, medical dressings, bed pads and gowns.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Type

Styrenic Block Copolymers

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Polyolefin

Others (Polyamide, Polyurethane, and Polyester)

By Application

Baby Diapers

Feminine Hygiene

Adult Incontinence

Medical Products

Others

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Non-Woven Adhesives Market.

The market share of the global Non-Woven Adhesives Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Non-Woven Adhesives Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Non-Woven Adhesives Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Non-Woven Adhesives industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Non-Woven Adhesives Market Report

What was the Non-Woven Adhesives Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Non-Woven Adhesives Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Non-Woven Adhesives Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

