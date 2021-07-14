Chromatography Resins Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast – 2021 to 2027

The Chromatography Resins Market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2021 to 2027. Chromatographic resins are used for the purification and isolation of proteins and other biomolecules in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, food manufacturing, and environmental analysis, and there are three types: synthetic, natural, and inorganic media. Natural polymers include agarose, cellulose, and dextran, while synthetic resins include ion exchange resins. Natural and synthetic types are more preferred chromatography resins over inorganic media. Chromatography resins are used for affinity, mixed-mode, ion exchange, hydrophobic interaction, and size exclusion techniques, and Protein A resins ranked first in market share in terms of revenue. consumption over the past few years. On the other hand, affinity chromatography resins accounted for a major share in sales, mainly due to the high cost of sales associated with affinity resins.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Chromatography Resins Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/chromatography-resins-market/59270/

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Type

Natural Polymer

Synthetic Polymer

Inorganic Media

By application

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Food & Beverage

Water & Environmental Analysis

Others

Key Players

Eminent players of the chromatography resins market are Tosoh Corporation, General Electric, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Pall Corporation, GE Healthcare, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Repligen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Avantor Performance Materials Inc., and Purolite Corporation.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Chromatography Resins Market.

The market share of the global Chromatography Resins Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Chromatography Resins Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Chromatography Resins Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Chromatography Resins industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Chromatography Resins Market Report

What was the Chromatography Resins Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Chromatography Resins Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Chromatography Resins Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavours to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr.Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404