New Report: Global India Broadcasting and Cable TV Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Indian Broadcast and Cable TV market was USD 11.61 billion in FY2020 and is expected to reach USD 19.06 billion in FY2026. The main factors driving the growth of the Indian market are favorable regulations, technological advances and increased investment opportunities in the broadcast and cable TV markets. Rising demand for TVs, especially in rural India, is also one of the key factors supporting the growth of this market.Major players operating in the Indian Broadcasting and Cable TV Market are Siti Networks Limited, DEN Networks Limited, Tata Sky Limited, GTPL Hathway Limited, Sun Direct TV Private Limited, Dish TV India Limited, Bharti Telemedia Limited, NXTDIGITAL Limited, Fastway Transmission Private Limited and Asianet Satellite Communications Limited among others.