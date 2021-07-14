New Report: Global India Broadcasting and Cable TV Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Indian Broadcast and Cable TV market was USD 11.61 billion in FY2020 and is expected to reach USD 19.06 billion in FY2026. The main factors driving the growth of the Indian market are favorable regulations, technological advances and increased investment opportunities in the broadcast and cable TV markets. Rising demand for TVs, especially in rural India, is also one of the key factors supporting the growth of this market.
Major players operating in the Indian Broadcasting and Cable TV Market are Siti Networks Limited, DEN Networks Limited, Tata Sky Limited, GTPL Hathway Limited, Sun Direct TV Private Limited, Dish TV India Limited, Bharti Telemedia Limited, NXTDIGITAL Limited, Fastway Transmission Private Limited and Asianet Satellite Communications Limited among others.
India Broadcasting and Cable TV Market Segmentation
By Services
Geographic Coverage
- Direct Broadcast Satellite Services (DBS)
- Satellite Master Antenna Systems Services (SMATV)
- Multipoint Distribution System Services (MDS)
- Closed Circuit Television Circuits
- Cable
- Subscription Channel Services
Recent Developments
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the India Broadcasting and Cable TV Market.
- The market share of the India Broadcasting and Cable TV Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the India Broadcasting and Cable TV Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the India Broadcasting and Cable TV Market.
Key Questions Answered India Broadcasting and Cable TV Market Report
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
- What was the India Broadcasting and Cable TV Market in 2021 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of India Broadcasting and Cable TV Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the India Broadcasting and Cable TV Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
