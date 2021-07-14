Sales of Automotive Chrome Accessories Market to Touch a Value of US$ 9,539 Mn in the Year 2022

Global automotive chrome accessories is a lucrative market, and this is especially true for the Europe region. Automotive chrome accessories add a distinct personality to the vehicle, making it stand out from the crowd and adding a flavor of its own. Automotive chrome accessories’ growth is fuelled by a growing automobile market in the world, especially true for the APEJ region. In addition, there is an increasing trend for customization of the vehicles, a trend that is most commonly seen in the younger generation. There is also a great demand for performance enhancing accessories in the automotive market that is fuelling the market for automotive chrome accessories.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=141

However, there are some distinct restraints that are restricting the market growth of the automotive chrome accessories market. The main restraint is the easy availability of cheap and counterfeit automotive chrome accessories that have flooded the market, sourced from mainly Asian countries. In addition, this market is highly fragmented, making it cost competitive to cut throat levels. Also, there are some regulations related to vehicle exterior modifications in certain regions of the world that are hampering the growth prospects of this market during the assessment period.

The global automotive chrome accessories market is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 9,539 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a sluggish CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Automotive Chrome Accessories Market

As per the forecast from Fact.MR, the grille covers automotive chrome accessories segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 1,676 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The grille covers automotive chrome accessories segment is estimated to account for nearly one-fifth of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to gain in market share by the year 2022 end.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=141

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the aftermarket automotive chrome accessories segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 5,175 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the forecast period. The aftermarket automotive chrome accessories segment is estimated to account for nearly two-third of the revenue share of the sales channel segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022.

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the compact passenger cars segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 2,771 Mn in 2022. The compact passenger cars segment is expected to gain some market value by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the Europe region in the compact passenger cars segment.

Fact.MR forecasts the Germany automotive chrome accessories market to grow from nearly US$ 843 Mn in 2017 to nearly US$ 924 Mn in 2022. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% from 2017 to 2022.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for automotive chrome accessories, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Lund International, Inc., HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co, Fratelli Menabo’ Srl, Covercraft Industries, Pep Boys – Manny, Moe & Jack, Thule Group AB, U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc., Oakmore Pty Ltd, LLC, Mont Blanc Industri AB and O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.

Chapter 1: Global Automotive Chrome Accessories Market – Executive Summary

This chapter outlines a detailed summary of the global market for automotive chrome accessories, offering quick insights on market sizing, forecast, key drivers, restraints, and trends.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/141

Chapter 2: Automotive Chrome Accessories Market Overview

This report chapter provides a general overview of the market. It covers market segmentation and standard definition of chrome plating and automotive chrome accessories. It also includes market sizing and forecasts, along with intelligence on market drivers, trends, restraints and opportunities. Supply chain assessment, cost structure analysis, pricing analysis, and detailed intensity mapping are also provided in this section of the report.

Chapter 3: Automotive Chrome Accessories Market Analysis by Product Type

This chapter includes assessment of the automotive chrome accessories market based on 10 distinct product types.

Chapter 4 – Automotive Chrome Accessories Market by Sales Channel

Analysis of the market based on sales channel involves OEM and aftermarket analysis.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/07/24/1887142/0/en/Sales-of-Automotive-Actuators-Sparked-Higher-Due-to-Swelling-Demand-for-Compact-Passenger-Cars-reports-Fact-MR-study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com