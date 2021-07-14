Two-wheeler Lighting Market to Register a CAGR of 2.8% Through 2022

Lighting plays an extremely important role in automotive safety as it alerts the rider to the presence, size, and position of other vehicles, pedestrians, and obstructions. This is especially important in the case of two-wheelers as it can mean the difference between life and death. The future of the two-wheeler lighting market looks very bright indeed as manufacturers are experimenting with various new technologies that improve the light output while simultaneously reducing energy consumption. The two-wheeler lighting market is also poised to benefit from discerning customers that seek the perfect balance between form and functionality.

The two-wheeler lighting market is anticipated to grow to a value of approx. US$ 440 million by 2022 – recording a modest CAGR of 2.8%.

The 12V segment is estimated to account for a revenue share of more than 3/5 th of the two-wheeler lighting market by volts segment in 2017. A value of just under US$ 1.4 billion at the end of the forecast period makes it far more attractive than its 14V counterpart. Europe alone represents a quarter of the regional contribution and is expected to remain a lucrative market. The 14V segment on the other hand, is much smaller by comparison. However, companies would be advised to target APEJ over Europe in the 14V segment of the two-wheeler lighting market as the former is likely to outpace the latter at the end of 2022.

A market opportunity exceeding half a billion dollars is enough to make key stakeholders in the two-wheeler lighting market look very closely at the moped segment. Mopeds are desired for their comfort, convenience, and ease of use and are particularly well-suited to teenagers, women, and senior citizens. Companies are advised to design stylish rear indicators, front indicators, side indicators, headlamps and tail lamps as moped customers desire the perfect combination of form coupled with functionality. The APEJ region can be considered a critical market for mopeds as the continent has a much larger younger population as compared to Europe and North America and these customers would be well-served by mopeds.

Scooters contribute approx. half the revenue share in the two-wheeler lighting market in 2017 and companies are recommended to focus their attention on either Europe or APEJ as both these strategic regions are poised to exceed US$ 255 million by the end of the study. However, the CAGR of APEJ is nearly double that of Europe, making it a far more exciting prospect.

The aftermarket channel is several times larger than the OEM channel in the two-wheeler lighting market and it would be understandable if companies decided to target it exclusively at the cost of OEM channels. A market opportunity of almost US$ 1.4 billion in 2022 is big enough for all companies to not only sustain, but thrive.

Chapter 1: Executive Summary: Global Two Wheeler Lighting Market

The report begins with a concise summary of the global two wheeler lighting market. While the executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report giving users the scope of the report, it exhaustively includes important statistical figures and facts influencing the performance of two wheeler lighting market.

Chapter 2: Overview: Global Two Wheeler Lighting Market

This chapter of the report offers a broader overview of the global two wheeler lighting market, covering introduction, standard product definition, yearly growth pattern, market sizing, and forecast for 2017-2022. The next section of the report offers thorough description of the key macroeconomic factors that have a bearing on the global two wheeler lighting market scenario.

Chapter 3: Two Wheeler Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast by Product Type

Headlamp

Front Light

Side Light

Front Indicator

Rear Indicator

Tail/Brake Light

Number Plate

The two-wheeler lighting market report has profiled leading companies in the two-wheeler lighting market. These are Koninklijke Philips N.V, Ichikoh Industries, Valeo SA, Stanley Electric, OSRAM GmbH, Magneti Marelli, Koito Manufacturing, Hyundai Mobis, General Electric, and HELLA KGaA Hueck.

