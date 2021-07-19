Bromine Market Business Overview, Upcoming Trends, Growth, Analysis, and Forecast – 2027

The Bromine Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 4% during 2021-2027.

Bromine is a naturally occurring element found in oceans, lakes, and underground wells. It is widely used as a reactant and catalyst to make a variety of products, including pesticides, biocides, water disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, dyes, finished liquids, flame retardants, and photographic chemicals. Dead Sea is the most abundant source of bromine with concentrations of 10-12 g per liter.

Market Segments

By application:

Flame Retardants

Oil & Gas Drilling

PTA Synthesis

Water Treatment & Biocides

Mercury Emission Control

Pesticides

HBr Flow Batteries

Plasma Etching

Pharmaceuticals

By derivative:

Organobromine

Clear Brine Fluids

Hydrogen Bromide

Key Players

Israel Chemicals Limited

Chemtura Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

Gulf Resources Inc.

Tosoh Corporation

Tetra Technologies Inc.

Tata Chemicals Limited and Hindustan Salts Limited.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Bromine industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Bromine Market Report

1. What was the Bromine Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Bromine Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Bromine Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Bromine market.

The market share of the global Bromine market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Bromine market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Bromine market.

