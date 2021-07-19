Artificial Intelligence Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The market is growing at a rapid rate due to the rise in the investment in AI technology by big market players. Increased investment and funding for AI startups are significantly contributing in the market growth. The other factors that are boosting the market growth of the global AI market include growth in big data and growth in the adoption of cloud-based services. Further, a collaboration between IoT and AI will also significantly drive the growth of the market. AI emphasizes the creation of intelligent machines that work and reacts like humans. AI will transform each and every business and have the potential to increase profits, market share and revenue. Companies such as Apple, Baidu and Google are working on suites of technology along with it, they are extensively focused on their AI business as well.

Amazon is working on robotics and speech recognition, Salesforce on machine learning and virtual agents. BMW, Tesla, and Toyota are also taking interest in robotics and machine learning to develop driverless cars. However, lack of availability of greater volumes and sources of data and limited skilled professionals will hinder the market growth. AI market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow significantly as various large market players are investing in regional start-ups. Some of the key players contributing significantly in the growth of AI market include AIBrain, Amazon, Google, Anki, Apple, CloudMinds, Facebook, IBM, iCarbonX, Intel, Iris AI, Next IT, SoundHound, Visenze and Zebra Medical Vision. These companies are working in various AI key technologies like natural language generation, robotics, and deep learning.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Offerings

Hardware

Software & Services

By Technology

Natural Language Generation

Speech Recognition

Virtual Agents

Machine Learning

Robotic Process Automation

Biometrics

Text Analytics and Natural Language Processing

AI Optimized Hardware

By End-User Industry

Journalism

Entertainment

Online Retail Stores

Automobile Sector

Healthcare

Banking and Finance

Manufacturing

Home Appliances

Online Customer Support

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Artificial Intelligence Market.

The market share of the global Artificial Intelligence Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Artificial Intelligence Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Artificial Intelligence Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Artificial Intelligence industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Artificial Intelligence Market Report

What was the Artificial Intelligence Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Artificial Intelligence Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial Intelligence Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

