Artificial Intelligence Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The market is growing at a rapid rate due to the rise in the investment in AI technology by big market players. Increased investment and funding for AI startups are significantly contributing in the market growth. The other factors that are boosting the market growth of the global AI market include growth in big data and growth in the adoption of cloud-based services. Further, a collaboration between IoT and AI will also significantly drive the growth of the market. AI emphasizes the creation of intelligent machines that work and reacts like humans. AI will transform each and every business and have the potential to increase profits, market share and revenue. Companies such as Apple, Baidu and Google are working on suites of technology along with it, they are extensively focused on their AI business as well.
Amazon is working on robotics and speech recognition, Salesforce on machine learning and virtual agents. BMW, Tesla, and Toyota are also taking interest in robotics and machine learning to develop driverless cars. However, lack of availability of greater volumes and sources of data and limited skilled professionals will hinder the market growth. AI market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow significantly as various large market players are investing in regional start-ups. Some of the key players contributing significantly in the growth of AI market include AIBrain, Amazon, Google, Anki, Apple, CloudMinds, Facebook, IBM, iCarbonX, Intel, Iris AI, Next IT, SoundHound, Visenze and Zebra Medical Vision. These companies are working in various AI key technologies like natural language generation, robotics, and deep learning.
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
By Offerings
- Hardware
- Software & Services
By Technology
- Natural Language Generation
- Speech Recognition
- Virtual Agents
- Machine Learning
- Robotic Process Automation
- Biometrics
- Text Analytics and Natural Language Processing
- AI Optimized Hardware
By End-User Industry
- Journalism
- Entertainment
- Online Retail Stores
- Automobile Sector
- Healthcare
- Banking and Finance
- Manufacturing
- Home Appliances
- Online Customer Support
By Region
North America:
- US
- Canada
Europe:
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Artificial Intelligence Market.
- The market share of the global Artificial Intelligence Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Artificial Intelligence Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Artificial Intelligence Market.
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Artificial Intelligence industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Artificial Intelligence Market Report
- What was the Artificial Intelligence Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Artificial Intelligence Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial Intelligence Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
