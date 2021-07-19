Global Multi-Cloud Management Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

Multi-Cloud Management is a platform used to deliver “as a service” to provide flexibility to business organizations. Used to provide cloud services such as IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, etc. Multi-cloud management includes managing workloads or applications in multi-cloud computing as information moves from one cloud platform to another. This concept was introduced to meet the needs of enterprises according to different applications and severity of data.

The Multi-Cloud Management key players in this market include:

BMC Software (US)

CenturyLink (US)

Accenture (Ireland)

VMware (US)

DoubleHorn (US)

RightScale (US)

CliQr (US)

Cloudyn (Israel)

Dell Technologies (US)

Jamcracker (US)

IBM (US)

By Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Application

Retail

Financial Services

Administrative

Travel

Media

Entertainment

Telecommunications

Other

