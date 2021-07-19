Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market: 2021 Analysis, Share, Trends, and Overview 2021-2027

Nanocellulose is a cellulose derived product that offers higher structural, mechanical, and rheological properties compared to its counterparts. Its unique properties include low gas permeability, high tensile strength, biodegradability, rheological modification, and high-water vapor transmission rate. Nanocellulose is employed in numerous end-user industries such as composites, paper processing, food & beverages, paints & coatings, and oil & gas. North America and Europe are the leading regions in terms of demand for nanocellulose.

The report estimates and forecasts the nanocellulose market on the global, regional, and country level. The study provides forecast from 2015 to 2023 based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Thousand). The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage.

Nanocrystalline Cellulose market size is projected to reach US$ 67 million by 2027, from US$ 26 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 16% during 2021-2027.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Nanofibrillated Cellulose

Nanocrystalline Cellulose

Bacterial Nanocellulose

By Application:

Composites

Paper Processing

Food & Beverages

Paints & Coatings

Oil & Gas

Personal Care

Others

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Nanocrystalline Cellulose market are:

Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation

Borregaard ASA

CelluForce Inc.

DIACEL FINECHEM LTD.

Innventia AB

Melodea Ltd.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corporation

Stora Enso Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Nanocrystalline Cellulose industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Report

1. What was the Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Nanocrystalline Cellulose market.

The market share of the global Nanocrystalline Cellulose market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Nanocrystalline Cellulose market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Nanocrystalline Cellulose market.

