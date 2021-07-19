Artificial intelligence ai retail Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Artificial intelligence ai retail market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. Increasing necessity for superior surveillance and monitoring at a physical store, growing awareness and application of AI in the retail industry, enhanced user-experience, improved productivity, Return on Investment (RoI), mainlining inventory accuracy, and supply chain optimization are some of the key factors fueling the growth of this market.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Type

Online

Offline

By Technology

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Others (Analytics and Process Automation)

By Solution

Product Recommendation and Planning

Customer Relationship Management

Visual Search

Virtual Assistant

Price Optimization

Payment Services management

Supply chain management and Demand Planning

Others (Website and Content Optimization, Space Planning, Fraud Detection, and Franchise Management)

By Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-Premises

By Application

Predictive Merchandising

Programmatic Advertising

Market Forecasting

In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance

Location-Based Marketing

Other (Real-Time Pricing and Incentives, and Real-Time Product Targeting)

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Artificial intelligence ai retail Market.

The market share of the global Artificial intelligence ai retail Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Artificial intelligence ai retail Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Artificial intelligence ai retail Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Artificial intelligence ai retail industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Artificial intelligence ai retail Market Report

What was the Artificial intelligence ai retail Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Artificial intelligence ai retail Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial intelligence ai retail Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

