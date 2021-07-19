Artificial intelligence ai retail Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Artificial intelligence ai retail market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. Increasing necessity for superior surveillance and monitoring at a physical store, growing awareness and application of AI in the retail industry, enhanced user-experience, improved productivity, Return on Investment (RoI), mainlining inventory accuracy, and supply chain optimization are some of the key factors fueling the growth of this market.
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
By Type
- Online
- Offline
By Technology
- Machine Learning and Deep Learning
- Natural Language Processing
- Others (Analytics and Process Automation)
By Solution
- Product Recommendation and Planning
- Customer Relationship Management
- Visual Search
- Virtual Assistant
- Price Optimization
- Payment Services management
- Supply chain management and Demand Planning
- Others (Website and Content Optimization, Space Planning, Fraud Detection, and Franchise Management)
By Service
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
By Deployment Model
- Cloud
- On-Premises
By Application
- Predictive Merchandising
- Programmatic Advertising
- Market Forecasting
- In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance
- Location-Based Marketing
- Other (Real-Time Pricing and Incentives, and Real-Time Product Targeting)
By Region
North America:
- US
- Canada
Europe:
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Artificial intelligence ai retail Market.
- The market share of the global Artificial intelligence ai retail Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Artificial intelligence ai retail Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Artificial intelligence ai retail Market.
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Artificial intelligence ai retail industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Artificial intelligence ai retail Market Report
- What was the Artificial intelligence ai retail Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Artificial intelligence ai retail Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial intelligence ai retail Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
