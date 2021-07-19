Oilfield Chemicals Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2027

The Oilfield Chemicals Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 3% during 2021-2027.

Oilfield chemicals are chemical components applied to oil and gas extraction operations. They are used in oil well drilling and production facilities to improve the productivity and efficiency of oil drilling processes and petroleum refining to enhance extraction operations and achieve optimum performance with effective oil recovery. These chemicals facilitate the maintenance of a well-running oil field, reducing the cost of delays and disruptions during the drilling process.

Market Segments

By Application

Drilling Fluids

Cementing

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Production Chemicals

Well Stimulation

Workover & Completion

By Type

Biocides

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

Demulsifiers

Surfactants

Polymers

Gellants & Viscosifiers

Other Chemicals

Key Players

Nouryon

Albemarle Corporation

Ashland

Baker Hughes Company

BASF SE

CES Energy Solutions Corp.

Clariant

Croda International Plc

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (Drilling Specialties Company)

Dow

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Oilfield Chemicals industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Oilfield Chemicals Market Report

1. What was the Oilfield Chemicals Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Oilfield Chemicals Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Oilfield Chemicals Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Oilfield Chemicals market.

The market share of the global Oilfield Chemicals market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Oilfield Chemicals market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Oilfield Chemicals market.

