Industrial Coatings Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

Industrial coatings are products engineered specifically for their protective and functional properties. But while protection is their underlying goal, they also can be aesthetic.

By resin type, the acrylic resin segment dominated the industrial coatings market in 2016. This dominance can be attributed to the growing use of acrylic resins in many applications, such as automotive, industrial wood, transportation, marine, and general industrial applications.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Akzonobel

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

Axalta Coating

Jotun

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paints

RPM International

Valspar

Tikkurila

Hempel

BASF

Industrial Coatings Breakdown Data by Type

Polyurethanes

Acrylic

Polyesters

Epoxy

Fluoropolymer

Alkyd

Others

Industrial Coatings Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Packaging

Marine

Aerospace

Industrial Wood

Others

