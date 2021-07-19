Artificial intelligence in marketing Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Artificial intelligence in marketing market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. The need for AI-based marketing and sales solutions is being driven by a rise in the adoption of customer-centric marketing tactics, an increase in demand for virtual assistants, and an increase in the usage of social media for advertising. The use of AI services in end-user industries like as retail, BFSI, enterprise, and media and advertising in nations such as Japan, China, Australia, and South Korea is responsible for this increase.
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
By Offering
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
By Deployment Type
- Cloud
- On Premises
By Application
- Social Media Advertising
- Search Advertising
- Dynamic Pricing
- Virtual Assistant
- Content Curation
- Sales & Marketing Automation
- Analytics Platform
- Others (Website Design and Emotion Measurement)
By Technology
- Machine Learning
- Context-Aware Computing
- Natural Language Processing
- Computer Vision
By End-User Industry
- BFSI
- Retail
- Consumer Goods
- Media & Entertainment
- Enterprise
- Others (Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Automotive)
By Region
North America:
- US
- Canada
Europe:
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Artificial intelligence in marketing Market.
- The market share of the global Artificial intelligence in marketing Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Artificial intelligence in marketing Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Artificial intelligence in marketing Market.
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Artificial intelligence in marketing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Artificial intelligence in marketing Market Report
- What was the Artificial intelligence in marketing Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Artificial intelligence in marketing Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial intelligence in marketing Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
