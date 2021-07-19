Artificial intelligence in marketing Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Artificial intelligence in marketing market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. The need for AI-based marketing and sales solutions is being driven by a rise in the adoption of customer-centric marketing tactics, an increase in demand for virtual assistants, and an increase in the usage of social media for advertising. The use of AI services in end-user industries like as retail, BFSI, enterprise, and media and advertising in nations such as Japan, China, Australia, and South Korea is responsible for this increase.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On Premises

By Application

Social Media Advertising

Search Advertising

Dynamic Pricing

Virtual Assistant

Content Curation

Sales & Marketing Automation

Analytics Platform

Others (Website Design and Emotion Measurement)

By Technology

Machine Learning

Context-Aware Computing

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

By End-User Industry

BFSI

Retail

Consumer Goods

Media & Entertainment

Enterprise

Others (Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Automotive)

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Artificial intelligence in marketing Market.

The market share of the global Artificial intelligence in marketing Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Artificial intelligence in marketing Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Artificial intelligence in marketing Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Artificial intelligence in marketing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Artificial intelligence in marketing Market Report

What was the Artificial intelligence in marketing Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Artificial intelligence in marketing Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial intelligence in marketing Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

