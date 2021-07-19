Global Multifactor Authentication Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027

The Global Multifactor Authentication Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 12% during 2021-2027. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) introduces an additional layer of security to authenticate user identities and secure transactions over the Internet. One of the key trends expanding the market growth is the increasing number of cyberattacks and data breaches across the organization.

The Multifactor Authentication key players in this market include:

CA Technologies (U.S.),

HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden),

RSA Security LLC (U.S.),

Fujitsu (Japan),

VASCO Data Security International Inc. (U.S),

Suprema HQ Inc. (South Korea),

Safran (France),

Gemalto NV (the Netherlands),

NEC Corporation (Japan),

Crossmatch (U.S.),

Securenvoy Ltd (U.K),

Watchdata Technologies (China)

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

By Type

Password authentication

Passwordless authentication

By Application

BFSI

Government

Travel and Immigration

Military and Defense

Commercial Security

IT

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Other verticals (education, and retail and eCommerce)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Multifactor Authentication industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Multifactor Authentication Market Report

What was the Multifactor Authentication Market size in 2019 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Multifactor Authentication Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Multifactor Authentication Market was the market leader in 2021? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Multifactor Authentication market.

The market share of the global Multifactor Authentication market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Multifactor Authentication market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Multifactor Authentication market.

