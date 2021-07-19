Artificial intelligence in transportation Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Artificial intelligence in transportation market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. Government rules for car safety are becoming more stringent, as is the use of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the development of autonomous vehicles, all of which are contributing to the market’s growth.

Deep learning is widely utilised in the creation of self-driving vehicles, which must perceive, think, drive, and learn. The final phase is “learn,” in which deep learning will be crucial for fully autonomous cars. Many businesses are investing in the development of self-driving trucks that utilise deep learning technology to analyse images, recognise voice, and analyse data. According to application, autonomous trucks are expected to be the fastest-growing section of the worldwide artificial intelligence in transportation industry. The use of artificial intelligence technologies to autonomous trucks is the primary goal.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Application

Autonomous Trucks

HMI in Trucks

Semi-Autonomous Trucks

By Offering

Hardware

Neuromorphic

Von Neumann

Software

Platforms

Solutions

By Machine Learning Technology

Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Natural Language Processing

By Process

Signal Recognition

Object Recognition

Data Mining

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Artificial intelligence in transportation Market.

The market share of the global Artificial intelligence in transportation Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Artificial intelligence in transportation Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Artificial intelligence in transportation Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Artificial intelligence in transportation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Artificial intelligence in transportation Market Report

What was the Artificial intelligence in transportation Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Artificial intelligence in transportation Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial intelligence in transportation Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

