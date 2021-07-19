You are Here
Artificial intelligence in transportation Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

4 min read

 

The Artificial intelligence in transportation market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. Government rules for car safety are becoming more stringent, as is the use of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the development of autonomous vehicles, all of which are contributing to the market’s growth.

Deep learning is widely utilised in the creation of self-driving vehicles, which must perceive, think, drive, and learn. The final phase is “learn,” in which deep learning will be crucial for fully autonomous cars. Many businesses are investing in the development of self-driving trucks that utilise deep learning technology to analyse images, recognise voice, and analyse data. According to application, autonomous trucks are expected to be the fastest-growing section of the worldwide artificial intelligence in transportation industry. The use of artificial intelligence technologies to autonomous trucks is the primary goal.

A full report of Global Artificial intelligence in transportation Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/artificial-intelligence-in-transportation-market/38564/

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Application

  • Autonomous Trucks
  • HMI in Trucks
  • Semi-Autonomous Trucks

By Offering

  • Hardware
  • Neuromorphic
  • Von Neumann
  • Software
  • Platforms
  • Solutions

By Machine Learning Technology

  • Deep Learning
  • Computer Vision
  • Context Awareness
  • Natural Language Processing

By Process

  • Signal Recognition
  • Object Recognition
  • Data Mining

By Region

North America:

  • US
  • Canada

Europe:

  • France
  • Italy
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

  • India
  • China
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

  • Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Artificial intelligence in transportation Market.
  • The market share of the global Artificial intelligence in transportation Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
  • Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Artificial intelligence in transportation Market.
  • Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Artificial intelligence in transportation Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Artificial intelligence in transportation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

  • Market Overview and growth analysis
  • Import and Export Overview
  • Volume Analysis
  • Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
  • Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

  • North America Market Size and/or Volume
  • Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
  • Europe Market Size and/or Volume
  • Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
  • Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Artificial intelligence in transportation  Market Report

  • What was the Artificial intelligence in transportation  Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
  • What will be the CAGR of Artificial intelligence in transportation  Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
  • Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
  • Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial intelligence in transportation  Market was the market leader in 2020?
  • Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

