Artificial intelligence in accounting Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Artificial intelligence in accounting market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. The rising requirement to automate accounting operations and enable data-based advising and decision-making are driving the AI in accounting industry forward.

Machine translation, information extraction, report production, question answering, collecting data giving context, and determining the user’s intent are all examples of NLP applications. In the field of accounting, NLP is used in areas like as invoice categorization and interpretation, as well as contract interpretation. Major AI in accounting providers are concentrating on delivering NLP integrated solutions as contract and invoice languages and formats become more varied. NLP technology in AI in accounting is expanding at a rapid pace, owing to the improving regulatory and compliance framework for data.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Technology

Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning

NLP

By Enterprise size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application

Automated Bookkeeping

Invoice Classification and Approvals

Fraud and Risk Management

Reporting

Others (Expense and Auditing Management, and Tax and Revenue Filing)

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Artificial intelligence in accounting Market.

The market share of the global Artificial intelligence in accounting Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Artificial intelligence in accounting Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Artificial intelligence in accounting Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Artificial intelligence in accounting industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Artificial intelligence in accounting Market Report

What was the Artificial intelligence in accounting Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Artificial intelligence in accounting Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial intelligence in accounting Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

