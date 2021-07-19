Plastic Pigments Market 2021| By Key Players, Application, Type, Share, and Forecast to 2027

Plastic pigments are increasingly used in packaging applications such as cosmetics, food and beverage and consumer goods to enhance the appearance of products. In addition, the use of plastic pigments can increase customer brand awareness and improve the opacity and durability of packaging products. As the population grows and the demand for food and beverage products increases, the packaging industry is expected to see rapid growth over the next five years. This will increase the demand for plastic pigments, driving the market growth with a CAGR of over 4% over the forecast period.

The report offers a detailed analysis of several leading plastic pigments manufacturers, including:

BASF SE

Clariant

DIC CORPORATION

LANXESS

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Plastic pigments market segmentation based on type

Inorganic

Organic

Key Questions Answered by Plastic Pigments Market Report

1. What was the Plastic Pigments Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Plastic Pigments Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Plastic Pigments Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

