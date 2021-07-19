Tumor Ablation Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2027

Tumor Ablation market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period.

Tumor ablation is the technology used for destroying the tumor which can be done by using imaging technology to place the needle into the tumor organ. The treatment can be done by using various technologies such as radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, cryoablation, and other such technologies. There are various cancers that can be treated by this technology such as lung cancer, liver tumor, prostate cancer, kidney tumor, and other tumors. The increasing incidence of cancer and the rising aging population is the major growth factors for this market. Moreover, high efficacy and safety are majorly contributing to the growth.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation

Microwave Ablation

Cryoablation

Other Technologies

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Others

The Tumor Ablation key manufacturers in this market include:

Angiodynamics

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Galil Medical

Neuwave Medical

Misonix

Merit Medical

Sonacare Medical

EDAP TMS

The government and healthcare authorities are very much concern for using radio and microtechnology due to the side effects associated with it. Hence, it can hinder the growth of the tumor ablation market. However, the research and development in ablation technology for treating the primary breast cancer and adrenal neoplasm, as well as the improvement in imaging technology will fuel the growth of the market in future. Furthermore, the adoption of minimally invasive therapy will increase the usage of this technology and create a huge opportunity for this market.

