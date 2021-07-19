Automotive Actuators Market Industry Demand, Business Review and Regional Analysis by 2027

An actuator is a part of an electronic control system, which helps in controlling a mechanism or a system by converting the electrical energy into torque. An actuator requires an energy source to function, which can be current, pneumatic pressure, or hydraulic fluid pressure. In engine control systems, the air flaps are controlled by actuators for power optimization. They regulate the idle speed and measure the fuel for optimal combustion. Actuators are also used for other operations, such as to lock and unlock doors, to control boot lids, storage compartments, engine bonnets, and fuel filler flaps.

Automotive Actuators market size is projected to reach US$ 13370 million by 2027, from US$ 12730 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4% during 2021-2027.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Rheinmetall Automotive (Germany)

Johnson Electric (China)

Inteva Products (USA)

Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group (China)

Aisan Industry (Japan)

Hyundai Kefico (Korea)

DURA Automotive Systems (USA)

Eagle Industry (Japan)

Imasen Electric Industrial (Japan)

Mikuni (Japan)

Automotive Actuators Breakdown Data by Type

Wastegate Actuator

VGT Actuator

Throttle Actuator

Brake Actuator

EGR Actuator

Power Seat Actuator

Grille Shutter Actuator

HVAC Actuator

Headlamp Actuator

Others

Automotive Actuators Breakdown Data by Application

Engine

Body Control & Interior

Exterior

