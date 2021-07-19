Cannabis Food and Beverage Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Cannabis belongs to the family of flowering plants in the group Cannabaceae. The number of species in the same plant is debatable. In general, three types of cannabis can be recognized: Cannabis indica, Cannabis sativa, and Cannabis ruderalis. This genus is widely accepted as originating in Central Asia. The cannabis plant is sometimes also known as hemp, but the term is used primarily to refer to only the cannabis varieties grown for non-drug use.

Top Key Players –

Alkaline88, LLC

Coalition Brewing

Dixie Brands Inc

Dutch Windmill Spirits B.V.

Energy Drink

GENERAL CANNABIS CORP

KOIOS Beverage Corp

Lagunitas Brewing Company

New Age Beverages Corporation

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc.

On the basis of product type,

chocolate,

cereal bars,

candy,

beverages, ice cream and others.

On the basis of the distribution channel

mass merchandisers,

specialty store,

online stores and others.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Cannabis Food and Beverage industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Cannabis Food and Beverage Market Report

1. What was the Cannabis Food and Beverage Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Cannabis Food and Beverage Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Cannabis Food and Beverage Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Cannabis Food and Beverage market.

The market share of the global Cannabis Food and Beverage market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Cannabis Food and Beverage market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Cannabis Food and Beverage market.

