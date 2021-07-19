Radar Detectors Market To Generate Massive Revenue in Upcoming Future by 2031

Both stationary as well as portable radars have gained traction in the recent past. Being similar in application to laser based speed detectors, radar detectors have also gained significant traction across several automobiles to avoid accidents through guiding the driver with speed control. In 2019, speeding of the vehicle accounted for 26% of all traffic fatalities in the U.S., which accounted for around 9,478 deaths. Due to this, traffic councils and authorities across certain countries have recommended the use of speed detectors in vehicles, which includes laser or radar detectors.

The Market Research Survey of Radar Detectors by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand and growth. Sales Outlook of Radar Detectors as per the Market Research Survey is fairly positive and expected to register higher market growth during forecast period 2021 -2031. The market survey report also provides latest industry analysis on Radar Detectors with key analysis of Radar Detectors market drivers, trends, and influencing factors.

Key Segments

By Type

Stationary

Portable

By Notification Type

Display

Display and Voice

By Feature

Standard

GPS Lockout

