Quantum Dots (QD) Market to Reach US$ 8.20 Bn by 2022

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc., “Quantum Dots Market (QD Medical Devices, QD Display, QD Lasers, QD Lighting, QD Solar Cells, and Other QD Products (QD Sensors, etc.) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022”, the quantum dots (QD) market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 51.3% from 2015 to 2022.

Market Insights

Quantum dots are semiconducting nanoparticles that are 1 to 10nm diameter in size. Their ability to combine semiconductor properties with those of nanomaterials in addition to other superior capabilities offered including color performance and energy efficiency make quantum dots an attractive semiconducting material for use in wide range of applications. The quantum dots (QD) market is still in the nascent stage and is poised to offer immense growth potential during the forecast period 2015 – 2022.

Competitive Insights

The global quantum dots (QD) market is competitive and in the nascent stage of development. By 2014, the technology had maximum penetration in the healthcare sector. As such, players targeting healthcare sector, for instance Life Technologies Corporation (the U.S.), eBioscience, Inc. (the U.S.), and Ocean NanoTech LLC (the U.S.) have ensured strong market position. Other leading and emerging players identified in the quantum dots (QD) market include QD Vision, Inc. (the U.S.), Nanosys, Inc. (the U.S.), Nanoco Technologies Ltd (the U.K.), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), LG Display Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Quantum Materials Corporation (the U.S.), and Ocean NanoTech LLC (the U.S.). In addition, the quantum dots market is characterized by the presence of large number of small players, accounting for trivial market share individually. Competition among existing market players is comparatively high owing to the dynamic nature of the industry. Manufacturers compete on the basis of product innovation and technology differentiation. Original Equipment Manufacturers like Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd. and others are making substantial investment for taking a lead in such new technology. In addition to developing their own technologies, manufacturers are also purchasing patents, entering into technology licensing agreements, and making equity investments in the related companies.

Key Trends

Hesitancy among OEMs to invest in new technology before earning profits from other similar technologies like OLEDs.

High cost of commercial production methods and limited awareness regarding the benefits

Introduction of Cadmium free quantum dots

Growing penetration in the consumer (QD displays, QD lighting, etc.) and industrial space (optoelectronics, semiconductor, etc.)

Growth opportunity in the renewable energy domain

