Growing Demand from Consumer and Industrial Space to Drive Quantum Dots Market Growth

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc., “Quantum Dots Market (QD Medical Devices, QD Display, QD Lasers, QD Lighting, QD Solar Cells, and Other QD Products (QD Sensors, etc.) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022”, the quantum dots (QD) market is expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period 2015 – 2022, driven primarily by the escalating demand from the consumer and industrial space.

Growing demand for energy efficient display panels in downstream markets such as televisions, smartphones, tablet PCs, personal computers, and other electronics have forced OEMs and display manufacturers to develop advanced technology-based displays capable of providing optimum energy efficiency and elevating color performance. Furthermore, government regulations promoting optimum energy efficiency in display products have been instrumental in stirring the demand for energy efficient displays. This, in turn has been supporting the use of energy efficient quantum dots technology in display panels. An example of such regulations is the one enacted in the U.S. (California), which reduced the overall power consumption in television and computer displays by 50% in 2013 when compared to its pre introduction. Quantum dots are fast gaining popularity among display manufacturers due to their superior properties including high quantum yield, optical stability, emission control, and high energy efficiency.

Furthermore, their ability to easily integrate with the existing manufacturing processes has drawn notice from the LCD (Liquid Crystalline Display) suppliers. As such, by integrating quantum dots with the backlight units, LCD manufacturers have been successful in developing display panels that exceed over half of the human eye detectable spectrum. The composition tunable electronic characteristics of quantum dots and miniaturization property make them an attractive semiconducting material for the next generation display technologies. The light emitting quantum dots have started finding applications in wide range of next generation displays owing to superior benefits offered including optimum power consumption, durability, and improved color purity.

Quantum dots-based Light Emitting Diodes (LED) are also anticipated to find growing penetration in the lighting segment. QD based LEDs are expected to revolutionize the solid state lighting market, paving way for new types of LEDs with better color output and enhanced energy efficiency. The QD-based LEDs are also expected to make inroads in the conventional lighting market as a probable replacement for existing LED and CFL bulbs.

