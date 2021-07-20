Set-top Boxes Market to Reach US$ 21.64 Bn by 2022

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Set-top Boxes Market (Cable Television STB, Satellite Television STB, IPTV STB and Hybrid STB) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022”, the global set-top boxes market was valued at US$ 13.54 Bn in 2014 and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2015 to 2022.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/set-top-boxes-market

Market Insights

Set-top boxes (STB) refer to receiving devices that are plugged into televisions for reception of broadcast signals. The primary function of set-top boxes is to convert the content broadcasted by the service providers in a format compatible with the user/subscriber’s television. The global set-top boxes market is strongly governed by the mandatory switchover from analogue to digital television reception. Due to nearing deadlines, the sale of set-top box units is expected to soar substantially in the coming years. Further, the market is also supported by the rising advancements in the television channels. Due introduction of high definition (HD) television channels, most of the subscribers worldwide are now shifting towards HD subscription. As a result, a trend of set-top box replacement has emerged and is expected to continue the market growth. Additionally, with emergence of ultra-high definition (UHD) television sets, service providers are now turning towards providing UHD content.

The global set-top boxes market is segmented on the basis of type, video resolution and geographical regions. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into cable STB, satellite STB, IPTV STB and hybrid STB. The market is currently dominated by the satellite television STB segment. Further, the market is segment, based on the video resolution, into standard definition (SD), high definition (HD) and others. The others segment comprises the advanced video resolution channels such as UHD and 8K. In the coming years, the UHD segment is expected to register the highest growth worldwide. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Competitive Insights

The global set-top boxes market is highly competitive in nature with large number of global as well as regional players. The satellite STB, IPTV and hybrid STB segments are majorly dominated by the global players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Technicolor SA, ARRIS Group, Inc., HUMAX Electronics Co., Ltd. and others. The market is fragmented in nature. However, the scenario may change over the period of time due to ongoing acquisitions and partnerships in the market. Some of the prominent instances include Cisco Systems, Inc. & Technicolor SA and ARRIS Group, Inc. & Pace Plc.

Key Trends

Merger & acquisition for betterment of market position

Set-top boxes for HD and UHD television service

Advanced set-top boxes including features such as video recording and hybrid connectivity

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the set top boxes market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for set top boxes?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the set top boxes market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global set top boxes market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the set top boxes market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com