Manual Pallet Jack Huge Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast 2030

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Manual Pallet Jack market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Manual Pallet Jack

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Manual Pallet Jack. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Manual Pallet Jack Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4958&utm_source=\Clarkcounty&utm_medium=Akash

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Manual Pallet Jack, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Manual Pallet Jack Market.



The global pallet jack market is niche in nature, and is projected to rise at a value CAGR of 9% over the forecast period. Pallet jacks are primarily used in factory or warehouse premises to move material. The outbreak of COVID-19 will have a marginal effect on the demand for pallet jacks. Sales are projected to decline by 8,000 units in 2020 as compared to 2019.

However, the resumption of manufacturing operations in prominent countries such as China, the US, India, and Germany would boost the growth of the pallet jack market in the near future. According to Fact.MR, global demand for pallet jacks will hit a valuation of US$ 242 million by 2030 end.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4958&utm_source=\Clarkcounty&utm_medium=Akash

Key Takeaways from Global Pallet Jack Market Study

The powered pallet jacks segment is expected to account for more than 60% of total pallet jack sales in 2020.

There will be close competition in end-use segments between the automotive and pharmaceutical sectors for pallet jack sales over the forecast period.

The below 2.5 tons segment leads the pallet jack market, and will gain 180 BPS in its market share by the end of 2030.

Europe is foreseen to remain a prominent region, accounting for more than 40% of the global share in the pallet jack market.

“Nowadays, preference for pallet jacks on rental basis rather than purchasing has become a key trend among various end-use verticals. New entrants in the rental business are frequently examining the workflow and modernizing their business processes, which, in turn, is foreseen to boost the growth of the pallet jack market,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Pallet Jack Market to Ride the Wave of Profitability on Back of Increasing Product Launches by Market Actors

Manufacturers of pallet jacks are actively engaged in accommodating a surge in the demand for end uses. Renowned players are doing Greenfield and Brownfield investments to adopt electric technologies in their modern industrial trucks, which, in turn, will proliferate the sales of pallet jacks. Some of the prominent players launching new products include-

In 2019, Hangcha Group Co., Ltd. introduced the A Series mini pallet jacks. This product can pick up two pallets stacked on top of each other at the same time, and cut operating time by half.

In 2019, CLARK added a new product to its product portfolio by launching the WPL25 Lithium powered pallet jack. This new enhanced version of HWXE/PWXE features larger, wider drive wheels, new handles, and larger platforms.

Key Segments of Pallet Jack Market

Fact.MR’s study on the pallet jack market offers information divided into four important segments – product, capacity, end use, and regional analysis. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product

Manual Pallet Jacks

Powered Pallet Jacks

Capacity

Below 2.5 Tons

2.5 to 5 Tons

Above 5 Tons

End Use

Logistics

Retail

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

General Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defence

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4958?utm_source=\Clarkcounty&utm_medium=Akash

Key Question answered in the survey of Manual Pallet Jack market report:

Sales and Demand of Manual Pallet Jack

Growth of Manual Pallet Jack Market

Market Analysis of Manual Pallet Jack

Market Insights of Manual Pallet Jack

Key Drivers Impacting the Manual Pallet Jack market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Manual Pallet Jack market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Manual Pallet Jack



More Valuable Insights on Keyword Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Manual Pallet Jack, Sales and Demand of Manual Pallet Jack, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coal-handling-system-sales-set-to-grow-at-4-2-in-2021-as-automation-penetration-deepens-factmr-study-301210084.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com