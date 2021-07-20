Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast

The latest market report published by Reports and Data is an in-depth account of the global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones industry and its pivotal segments. The report offers a panoramic view of the global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones market and covers the latest market trends and industry insights. The report serves as a strategic analysis of the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones industry as it primarily focuses on each market segment and sub-segment. Market estimations provided in the report are based on detailed scrutiny of various industry parameters. Moreover, the authors of the report have precisely evaluated the global market growth and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends. The global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones market research report entails significant details on the global market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. The report scrutinizes several key aspects of the global market, including the latest innovations in the industry, technological advancements, rising trends, and opportunities for growth. The SWOT analysis, coupled with an overview of the competitive landscape, forms a vital component of the report.

Pheromones are chemicals used by a variety of insects to communicate with each other, attract mates, or to locate food. IPM pheromones are widely used in various sectors including agriculture, horticulture, and forestry in order to reduce pests infestation in vegetables, fruits, food grains, and crops. Rising awareness about food security, advancements in agricultural sector, increasing research and development activities, and increasing awareness about utilization of sustainable products are some key factors fueling global market revenue growth. Rapidly expanding population across the globe, increasing need to enhance agricultural productivity and rising demand for high-quality crops and food products are further fueling global market growth. In addition, government initiatives and programs to educate farmers about importance of using pheromones is supporting growth of the global IMP pheromones market.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report:

Syngenta Bioline, Russell IPM, Sumi Agro France, Hercon Environmental, Active IPM, Trécé, Inc. AgBiTech, Agrichembio, Agrochem, ATGC Biotech, Atlas Agro, Shin-Etsu Chemicals, Suterra LLC, SemiosBIO, International Pheromone Systems Ltd. (IPS), Pheromone Chemicals and Indore Biotech Inputs and Research Pvt. Ltd. are some key players in the IPM pheromones market.

Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook:

Moths

Fruit Flies

Beetles

Others

Application Areas:

Monitoring & Detection

Mating Disruption

Mass Trapping

Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Competitive Outlook:

The competitive landscape and company profiles included in the report underscore the major players participating in the global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones market and the strategic initiatives undertaken by them for business expansion. The company profiles include information assessed by employing analytical tools like SWOT analysis of established and emerging players. A detailed supply chain and value chain analysis has also been entailed in the report, with a broad analysis of the market’s vendor landscape.

