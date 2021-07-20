Ceiling Tiles Market Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast 2025

Global Ceiling Tiles industry and its key segments. It provides the reader with factual information on the Ceiling Tiles market and predicts the market growth rate over the forecast period of 2021-2027. The Ceiling Tiles market report acts as a valuable source of industry-verified data and offers a detailed overview of this industry, primarily focusing on the future growth analysis, demand and supply graphs, as well as the historical and future costs and revenue generation. The latest report presents an unbiased perspective of the Ceiling Tiles market, predicting the current and upcoming business growth trends and avenues. The market intelligence report covers the forecast market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report comprehensively analyzes this industry, making precise market estimations on the future market growth rate, size, and revenue. Therefore, the report offers a holistic view of the Ceiling Tiles industry and elaborates on the latest market trends and development patterns.

The most used materials in ceiling tiles are Mineral wool, gypsum, and metal

Mineral wool is the most used material in this industry and has a market share of 40.8%. It is Made from rock, blast furnace slag, and other raw materials which are melted and spun into fibers to resemble the texture of wool. Due to its soundproofing, insulation and fireproof abilities, it is a popular choice in commercial buildings. It also has a niche market in hydroponics as it can be engineered to hold large amounts of air and water. As there is a rise in commercial construction in Asia-Pacific, and the growth of vertical farming as an industry(which is predicted to reach USD 13.73 billion) as a result of an increased demand for food, mineral wool tiles are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. However, concerns about it being carcinogenic may affect its demand.

Metal tiles are a lesser used material, despite being strong, durable and aesthetically pleasing while also being moisture resistant. fire resistant, requiring minimum effort in installation and maintenance. This is because of the exorbitant initial cost. Due to the increased growth of the automotive sector and other industries where alternatives to metal aren’t readily available, the growth of this material’s market share is very slow.

Gypsum ceiling tiles are expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period owing to its properties such as environmentally friendly, lightweight, high quality, fireproof, waterproof and corrosion-resistant and decorative.

Global Ceiling Tiles Market: Competitive Outlook

The key players of this industry include Armstrong World Industries, USG Corporation, Hunter Douglas, SAS International, CertainTeed, Rockfon, Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH, Knauf, Saint-Gobain Gyproc, and Georgia-Pacific.

