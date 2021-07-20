Tissue and Organ Generation to Become the Biggest Application Segment in the Global 3D Bioprinters Market at a 22.4% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2016 – 2022

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global 3D Bioprinters Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022,” reports that increasing gap between patients waiting for organ transplant and available organ donors will drive the global 3D bioprinters market.

Browse Full Report At https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/3d-bioprinters-market

According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests, every ten minutes some patient is added to the national transplant waiting list, on an average 22 people die each day while waiting for a transplant, and one organ donor can save eight lives. Thus, ongoing research in tissue and organ generation with 3D bioprinters is delivering positive results. According to market experts, the observed gap between patients waiting for organ transplant and organ donors could be reduced only with the help of 3D bioprinting of organs.

Tissue and organ generation with 3D bioprinting technology will also revolutionize the pharmaceutical industry. Rising demand for cost-efficient technology in drug development processes is expected to drive the 3D bioprinters market in the near future. The need for alternative drug testing methods is becoming very important because animal testing carries risk of inconsistent or false positive reactions and leads to drug rejection.

Late-stage failures put patients at risk and increase the drug development costs. It was also estimated in the recent study that if it was possible to resolve the drug failure issues before Phase 3 of clinical trial, it would lead to save around USD1 billion per drug failure. Thus, tissue and organ generation with help of 3D bioprinters can be considered as one of the crucial value additions in the pharmaceutical research industry. The global 3D bioprinters market in tissue and organ generation is expected to progress at a CAGR of 22.40% during the forecast period 2016 to 2022.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the 3d bioprinters industry market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for 3d bioprinters industry?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the 3d bioprinters industry market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global 3d bioprinters industry market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the 3d bioprinters industry market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com