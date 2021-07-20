Phthalic Anhydride Market Size, Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2027

The Global Phthalic Anhydride market is forecast to reach USD 13.18 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Phthalic anhydride [PA] is a white solid organic compound having the molecular formula of C 6 H 4 (CO) 2 O. It appears as colorless to white lustrous solid with a mild distinctive odor, in the form of needles. It has a Flash point of 305°F and Melting point 64°F. It finds various applications ranging from plasticizer, and artificial resins, among others, which acts as one of the mentionable factors propelling the growth of the market. Factors like high demand for PVC in the Asia Pacific, the rising demand for Polyester Polyols, and the growing demand for Alkyd Resins are supporting the overall growth of the market. Various initiatives taken by the market players are also positively impacting the market growth.

Key participants include BASF SE, AEKYUNG PETROCHEMICAL Co., Ltd, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Koppers Inc., I G Petrochemicals Ltd., MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY INC., LANXESS, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, Stepan Company, and Polynt.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2602

As an instance, in September 2019, Polynt-Reichhold Group, one of the mentionable market players, had announced that it had decided to expand its strategic integration initiative to America, which it had employed in Asia and Europe. In order to expand its strategic integration initiative, it would invest in the local production of Phthalic Anhydride and Maleic intermediates. Thus, such initiatives by market players would also support the overall growth of the market. In context to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a significant share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to the continuous expansion of the automotive and healthcare sector in this region. The continuous expansion of the healthcare sector results in extensive use of PVC in various medical applications, including infusion, and medical tubing for IV, among others, which also positively impacts the expansion of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Phthalic Anhydride market according to Form, Derivatives, End-user, and Region:

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Molten

Flake

Derivatives Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR)

Phthalate plasticizers

Alkyd Resins

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Plastics

Paints & coatings

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Wire & Cable

Flooring & Wall Coverings

Consumer Goods

Film & Sheet

Coated Fabric

Adhesives And Glues

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/phthalic-anhydride-market

Key Highlights of the Competitive Landscape of the Global Phthalic Anhydride Market:

The latest report is inclusive of the industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

It offers actionable insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The study highlights the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

Moreover, it provides crucial insights into the competitive scenario of the market, focusing on the gross profits and losses experienced by these players.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2602

Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.

Browse More Reports –

Tannin Market Size

Spine Biologics Market Share

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com