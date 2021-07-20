Cancer Anorexia Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030

Cancer Anorexia Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Cancer Anorexia – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast– 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the cancer anorexia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the cancer anorexia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The cancer anorexia market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM cancer anorexia market size from 2018 to 2030. The report also covers current cancer anorexia treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Cancer Anorexia Epidemiology

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Incidence Cases of Anorexia by Cancer Types in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2018 to 2030.

Key Findings

This section provides glimpse of the Cancer Anorexia epidemiology in the 7MM.

The total incident cases of anorexia by cancer types in the seven major markets was estimated to be 740,055 in 2020 .

was estimated to be in . The total incident cases of anorexia by cancer types in the 7 MM is expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period 2021–2030.

is expected to increase at a during the forecast period 2021–2030. In the United States , the incidence population of anorexia by cancer types was 265,539 in 2020 .

, the incidence population of anorexia by cancer types was in . In 2020 , the incident cases of cancer anorexia in advanced cancers, namely, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, head and neck cancer, gastroesophageal cancer, and liver cancer in the US were 41,812, 140,931, 31,260, 13,416, 16,268 and 21,852 , respectively.

, the incident cases of cancer anorexia in advanced cancers, namely, and in the were and , respectively. In the EU5 countries , the incident population of anorexia by cancer types was maximum in Germany with 72,040 cases, followed by the France with 58,419 cases in 2020 . While, Spain accounted for the lowest incident population of the indication with 36,474 cases in 2020 .

, the incident population of anorexia by cancer types was in with cases, followed by the with cases in . While, accounted for the incident population of the indication with cases in . As per Delvelnsight’s analysis, Japan had 197,803 incident cases of anorexia by cancer types in 2020.

Cancer Anorexia Drug Chapters

The drug chapter segment of the Cancer Anorexia report encloses the detailed analysis of cancer anorexia mid and late stage pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Cancer Anorexia clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Cancer Anorexia Emerging Drugs

Adlumiz/Edolmizu: Helsinn Healthcare

Adlumiz (anamorelin HCl/ONO-7643/ANAM/Edolmizu) is a selective, novel, orally active ghrelin receptor agonist. Ghrelin is an endogenous peptide primarily secreted by the stomach. Upon binding to its receptor, ghrelin stimulates multiple pathways in the positive regulation of body weight, muscle mass, appetite, and metabolism. Anamorelin has shown effects in increasing body weight and muscle mass, as well as appetite in patients with cancer cachexia. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of clinical development for the treatment of malignancy-associated weight loss and anorexia in adult patients with advanced NSCLC, which was initiated in March 2019.

Product details in the report…

ART27.13: Artelo Biosciences

ART27.13 (formerly known as NEO1940 and AZD1940) is a highly potent, peripherally restricted synthetic, dual G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) agonist believed to target peripheral CB1/CB2 receptors, which has the potential to increase appetite and food intake. Originally developed by AstraZeneca, ART27.13 has been in five Phase I clinical studies, including over 200 subjects, where it demonstrated a statistically significant and dose-dependent increase in body weight in healthy subjects. Currently, the drug is clinic-ready for a Phase Ib/IIa study in anorexia associated with cancer.

Product details in the report…

NGM120: NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM120 is a first-in-class antagonistic antibody that binds glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor receptor alpha-like (GFRAL) and inhibits growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15) signaling for the potential treatment of cancer and cancer anorexia/cachexia syndrome (CACS). In preclinical studies of NGM120, it has been demonstrated that blocking the interaction between GFRAL and GDF15 is able to both reduce tumor-associated weight loss and slow tumor growth and could potentially provide a novel treatment for CACS and cancer. Following the successful completion of a Phase I safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics study of NGM120 in healthy adult subjects in 2019, the drug is currently in a Phase Ia/Ib study.

Product details in the report…

Market Outlook

The treatment of anorexia related to cancer focuses on improving the appetite and neutralizing the metabolic disturbances. Current pharmacological agents can be categorized as orexigenic agents (appetite stimulants), anti-catabolic (anti-metabolic and anti-cytokine) agents, and anabolic agents (primarily hormonal).

Progestagens (megestrol acetate and medroxyprogesterone acetate) are often used as the first-line therapy for cancer anorexia and cachexia. Additionally, the US FDA approved Megestrol to treat anorexia and weight loss in patients with AIDS in 1993. Corticosteroids, mainly dexamethasone, are widely used to improve appetite in patients with cancer anorexia, however, they are associated with significant side effects, including gastrointestinal bleeding, oral candidiasis, and proximal myopathy. Other than corticosteroids and progestogens, there are certain less frequently prescribed medications for improving cancer-related anorexia, which includes NSAIDs, Omega 3 fatty acids, and cannabis.

The current market of cancer anorexia is dominated by off-label treatments, which are not very effective in providing relief to the patients and cannot be used in the long-term because of their various side-effects. Moreover, the emerging pipeline of cancer anorexia is quite weak, with three promising lead candidates in the late and early stages of development. The candidates with promising results include Anamorelin HCl (Adlumiz, ONO-7643 and ANAM), ART27.13, and NGM120 by potential key players Helsinn Healthcare, Artelo Biosciences, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals, respectively.

Key Findings

This section includes a glimpse of the Cancer Anorexia 7MM market.

The market size of Cancer Anorexia in the seven major markets was estimated to be USD 313.52 Million in 2020 , which is expected to show a positive growth at a CAGR of 10.92% during the study period 2018–2030.

was estimated to be in , which is expected to show a positive growth at a during the study period 2018–2030. The United States accounts for the largest market size of USD 133.71 Million in 2020 of Cancer Anorexia throughout the study period of 2018–2030, in comparison to EU5 (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, the UK) and Japan , respectively.

accounts for the of in of Cancer Anorexia throughout the study period of 2018–2030, in comparison to (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, the UK) and , respectively. Among the EU5 countries , Germany had the highest market size with USD 27.36 Million in 2020 , while Spain had the lowest market size with USD 13.74 Million in 2020.

, had the market size with in , while had the lowest market size with in The Japan Cancer Anorexia market accounted for USD 75.10 Million in 2020.

Request for sample pages @ Cancer Anorexia Market

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Cancer Anorexia Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Cancer Anorexia in 2018

2.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Cancer Anorexia in 2030

3. Executive Summary of Cancer Anorexia

4. SWOT Analysis

5. Disease Background and Overview: Cancer Anorexia

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Pathogenesis

5.3. Pathophysiology

5.4. Risk factors and assessment

5.5. Diagnosis

6. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. 7MM Total Incidence of Anorexia by cancer types

7. Country-wise Epidemiology of Cancer Anorexia

7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2. The United States

7.2.1. Incidence of Anorexia by cancer types in the US

7.3. EU5 Countries

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.1.1. Incidence of Anorexia by cancer types in Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.2.1. Incidence of Anorexia by cancer types in France

7.3.3. Italy

7.3.3.1. Incidence of Anorexia by cancer types in Italy

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.4.1. Incidence of Anorexia by cancer types in Spain

7.3.5. United Kingdom

7.3.5.1. Incidence of Anorexia by cancer types in the UK

7.4. Japan

7.4.1. Incidence of Anorexia by cancer types in Japan

8. Treatment

8.1. Progestational agents

8.2. Other agents

8.3. Dietary habits

8.4. Coping with the loss of appetite during cancer treatment

9. Recognized Establishments

10. Unmet Needs

11. Emerging Drugs

11.1. Key Competitors

11.2. Adlumiz/Edolmizu: Helsinn Healthcare

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.3. ART27.13: Artelo Biosciences

11.3.1. Product Description

11.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.3. Safety and Efficacy

11.4. NGM120: NGM Biopharmaceuticals

11.4.1. Product Description

11.4.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.4.3. Clinical Development

12. Cancer Anorexia: Seven Major Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Total Market Size of Cancer Anorexia in the 7MM

12.3. Market Outlook

12.4. United States Market Size

12.4.1. Total Market Size of Cancer Anorexia in the United States

12.4.2. Market Size of Cancer Anorexia by Therapies in the United States

12.5. EU5 Market Size

12.5.1. Germany

12.5.1.1. Total Market Size of Cancer Anorexia in Germany

12.5.1.2. Market Size of Cancer Anorexia by Therapies in Germany

12.5.2. France

12.5.2.1. Total Market Size of Cancer Anorexia in France

12.5.2.2. Market Size of Cancer Anorexia by Therapies in France

12.5.3. Italy

12.5.3.1. Total Market Size of Cancer Anorexia in Italy

12.5.3.2. Market Size of Cancer Anorexia by Therapies in Italy

12.5.4. Spain

12.5.4.1. Total Market Size of Cancer Anorexia in Spain

12.5.4.2. Market Size of Cancer Anorexia by Therapies in Spain

12.5.5. United Kingdom

12.5.5.1. Total Market Size of Cancer Anorexia in the UK

12.5.5.2. Market Size of Cancer Anorexia by Therapies in the UK

12.6. Japan

12.6.1. Total Market size of Cancer Anorexia in Japan

12.6.2. Market Size of Cancer Anorexia by Therapies in Japan

12.7. Market Access and Reimbursement

12.7.1. United States

12.7.2. Europe

12.7.3. Japan

13. Case Reports

14. KOL Opinion

15. Market Drivers

16. Market Barriers

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Report Methodology

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight