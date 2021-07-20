Cancer Anorexia Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030

Cancer Anorexia Market
DelveInsight’s ‘Cancer Anorexia – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast– 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the cancer anorexia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the cancer anorexia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
The cancer anorexia market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM cancer anorexia market size from 2018 to 2030. The report also covers current cancer anorexia treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
Cancer Anorexia Epidemiology
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Incidence Cases of Anorexia by Cancer Types in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2018 to 2030.
Key Findings
This section provides glimpse of the Cancer Anorexia epidemiology in the 7MM.
- The total incident cases of anorexia by cancer types in the seven major markets was estimated to be 740,055 in 2020.
- The total incident cases of anorexia by cancer types in the 7 MM is expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period 2021–2030.
- In the United States, the incidence population of anorexia by cancer types was 265,539 in 2020.
- In 2020, the incident cases of cancer anorexia in advanced cancers, namely, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, head and neck cancer, gastroesophageal cancer, and liver cancer in the US were 41,812, 140,931, 31,260, 13,416, 16,268 and 21,852, respectively.
- In the EU5 countries, the incident population of anorexia by cancer types was maximum in Germany with 72,040 cases, followed by the France with 58,419 cases in 2020. While, Spain accounted for the lowest incident population of the indication with 36,474 cases in 2020.
- As per Delvelnsight’s analysis, Japan had 197,803 incident cases of anorexia by cancer types in 2020.
Cancer Anorexia Drug Chapters
The drug chapter segment of the Cancer Anorexia report encloses the detailed analysis of cancer anorexia mid and late stage pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Cancer Anorexia clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.
Cancer Anorexia Emerging Drugs
Adlumiz/Edolmizu: Helsinn Healthcare
Adlumiz (anamorelin HCl/ONO-7643/ANAM/Edolmizu) is a selective, novel, orally active ghrelin receptor agonist. Ghrelin is an endogenous peptide primarily secreted by the stomach. Upon binding to its receptor, ghrelin stimulates multiple pathways in the positive regulation of body weight, muscle mass, appetite, and metabolism. Anamorelin has shown effects in increasing body weight and muscle mass, as well as appetite in patients with cancer cachexia. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of clinical development for the treatment of malignancy-associated weight loss and anorexia in adult patients with advanced NSCLC, which was initiated in March 2019.
Product details in the report…
ART27.13: Artelo Biosciences
ART27.13 (formerly known as NEO1940 and AZD1940) is a highly potent, peripherally restricted synthetic, dual G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) agonist believed to target peripheral CB1/CB2 receptors, which has the potential to increase appetite and food intake. Originally developed by AstraZeneca, ART27.13 has been in five Phase I clinical studies, including over 200 subjects, where it demonstrated a statistically significant and dose-dependent increase in body weight in healthy subjects. Currently, the drug is clinic-ready for a Phase Ib/IIa study in anorexia associated with cancer.
Product details in the report…
NGM120: NGM Biopharmaceuticals
NGM120 is a first-in-class antagonistic antibody that binds glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor receptor alpha-like (GFRAL) and inhibits growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15) signaling for the potential treatment of cancer and cancer anorexia/cachexia syndrome (CACS). In preclinical studies of NGM120, it has been demonstrated that blocking the interaction between GFRAL and GDF15 is able to both reduce tumor-associated weight loss and slow tumor growth and could potentially provide a novel treatment for CACS and cancer. Following the successful completion of a Phase I safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics study of NGM120 in healthy adult subjects in 2019, the drug is currently in a Phase Ia/Ib study.
Product details in the report…
Market Outlook
The treatment of anorexia related to cancer focuses on improving the appetite and neutralizing the metabolic disturbances. Current pharmacological agents can be categorized as orexigenic agents (appetite stimulants), anti-catabolic (anti-metabolic and anti-cytokine) agents, and anabolic agents (primarily hormonal).
Progestagens (megestrol acetate and medroxyprogesterone acetate) are often used as the first-line therapy for cancer anorexia and cachexia. Additionally, the US FDA approved Megestrol to treat anorexia and weight loss in patients with AIDS in 1993. Corticosteroids, mainly dexamethasone, are widely used to improve appetite in patients with cancer anorexia, however, they are associated with significant side effects, including gastrointestinal bleeding, oral candidiasis, and proximal myopathy. Other than corticosteroids and progestogens, there are certain less frequently prescribed medications for improving cancer-related anorexia, which includes NSAIDs, Omega 3 fatty acids, and cannabis.
The current market of cancer anorexia is dominated by off-label treatments, which are not very effective in providing relief to the patients and cannot be used in the long-term because of their various side-effects. Moreover, the emerging pipeline of cancer anorexia is quite weak, with three promising lead candidates in the late and early stages of development. The candidates with promising results include Anamorelin HCl (Adlumiz, ONO-7643 and ANAM), ART27.13, and NGM120 by potential key players Helsinn Healthcare, Artelo Biosciences, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals, respectively.
Key Findings
This section includes a glimpse of the Cancer Anorexia 7MM market.
- The market size of Cancer Anorexia in the seven major markets was estimated to be USD 313.52 Million in 2020, which is expected to show a positive growth at a CAGR of 10.92% during the study period 2018–2030.
- The United States accounts for the largest market size of USD 133.71 Million in 2020 of Cancer Anorexia throughout the study period of 2018–2030, in comparison to EU5 (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, the UK) and Japan, respectively.
- Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size with USD 27.36 Million in 2020, while Spain had the lowest market size with USD 13.74 Million in 2020.
- The Japan Cancer Anorexia market accounted for USD 75.10 Million in 2020.
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Cancer Anorexia Market Overview at a Glance
2.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Cancer Anorexia in 2018
2.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Cancer Anorexia in 2030
3. Executive Summary of Cancer Anorexia
4. SWOT Analysis
5. Disease Background and Overview: Cancer Anorexia
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Pathogenesis
5.3. Pathophysiology
5.4. Risk factors and assessment
5.5. Diagnosis
6. Epidemiology and Patient Population
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. 7MM Total Incidence of Anorexia by cancer types
7. Country-wise Epidemiology of Cancer Anorexia
7.1. Assumptions and Rationale
7.2. The United States
7.2.1. Incidence of Anorexia by cancer types in the US
7.3. EU5 Countries
7.3.1. Germany
7.3.1.1. Incidence of Anorexia by cancer types in Germany
7.3.2. France
7.3.2.1. Incidence of Anorexia by cancer types in France
7.3.3. Italy
7.3.3.1. Incidence of Anorexia by cancer types in Italy
7.3.4. Spain
7.3.4.1. Incidence of Anorexia by cancer types in Spain
7.3.5. United Kingdom
7.3.5.1. Incidence of Anorexia by cancer types in the UK
7.4. Japan
7.4.1. Incidence of Anorexia by cancer types in Japan
8. Treatment
8.1. Progestational agents
8.2. Other agents
8.3. Dietary habits
8.4. Coping with the loss of appetite during cancer treatment
9. Recognized Establishments
10. Unmet Needs
11. Emerging Drugs
11.1. Key Competitors
11.2. Adlumiz/Edolmizu: Helsinn Healthcare
11.2.1. Product Description
11.2.2. Other Developmental Activities
11.2.3. Clinical Development
11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
11.3. ART27.13: Artelo Biosciences
11.3.1. Product Description
11.3.2. Other Developmental Activities
11.3.3. Safety and Efficacy
11.4. NGM120: NGM Biopharmaceuticals
11.4.1. Product Description
11.4.2. Other Developmental Activities
11.4.3. Clinical Development
12. Cancer Anorexia: Seven Major Market Analysis
12.1. Key Findings
12.2. Total Market Size of Cancer Anorexia in the 7MM
12.3. Market Outlook
12.4. United States Market Size
12.4.1. Total Market Size of Cancer Anorexia in the United States
12.4.2. Market Size of Cancer Anorexia by Therapies in the United States
12.5. EU5 Market Size
12.5.1. Germany
12.5.1.1. Total Market Size of Cancer Anorexia in Germany
12.5.1.2. Market Size of Cancer Anorexia by Therapies in Germany
12.5.2. France
12.5.2.1. Total Market Size of Cancer Anorexia in France
12.5.2.2. Market Size of Cancer Anorexia by Therapies in France
12.5.3. Italy
12.5.3.1. Total Market Size of Cancer Anorexia in Italy
12.5.3.2. Market Size of Cancer Anorexia by Therapies in Italy
12.5.4. Spain
12.5.4.1. Total Market Size of Cancer Anorexia in Spain
12.5.4.2. Market Size of Cancer Anorexia by Therapies in Spain
12.5.5. United Kingdom
12.5.5.1. Total Market Size of Cancer Anorexia in the UK
12.5.5.2. Market Size of Cancer Anorexia by Therapies in the UK
12.6. Japan
12.6.1. Total Market size of Cancer Anorexia in Japan
12.6.2. Market Size of Cancer Anorexia by Therapies in Japan
12.7. Market Access and Reimbursement
12.7.1. United States
12.7.2. Europe
12.7.3. Japan
13. Case Reports
14. KOL Opinion
15. Market Drivers
16. Market Barriers
17. Appendix
17.1. Bibliography
17.2. Report Methodology
18. DelveInsight Capabilities
19. Disclaimer
