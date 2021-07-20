Global Saline Laxatives Market to Reach Worth USD 490.5 Mn by 2022: Over-the-Counter Sales to Drive the Market Revenue

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Saline Laxatives (Magnesium Citrate, Magnesium Hydroxide, Sodium Phosphates; Prescribed and OTC Drugs) Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Assessment, 2016 – 2022,” the saline laxatives market was valued at USD 303.6 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 490.5 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Insights

Saline laxatives are osmotic laxatives that work by drawing fluids into the bowel from surrounding tissue, thus softening stools and assist in easy fecal discharge. Saline laxatives are largely used for swift emptying of bowels to prepare for examination or surgery, eliminating drugs and food during poisoning or overdose and obtaining fresh stool sample for testing. These drugs are distinct from conventional bulk forming laxatives and hence are not usually used for treating constipation.

The global saline laxatives market is anticipated to witness a steady progress during the forecast period due to high demand for and wide availability of these products over-the-counter. Non-prescribed use of saline laxatives for immediate weight loss is also common. The demand for saline laxatives is widely witnessed in senescent population, where immediate and regular voiding of bowel is a prime usage factor. Hence, abuse of saline laxatives is predominantly found in this age group, particularly in the developed markets where awareness about the range of available laxatives is high.

Magnesium Citrate, Magnesium Hydroxide and Sodium Phosphates are the major saline laxatives. Brands such as Phillips’ Milk of Magnesia, OsmoPrep, Fleet Enema, Phillips’ M-O, Ceo-Two are some of the major names in the global market. Since magnesium and phosphate are the key ingredients in saline laxatives, their use is discouraged to use in patients with renal failure. Reported adverse effects such as nephrocalcinosis, acute phosphate nephropathy, and renal failure associated with excessive use of oral sodium phosphates has urged the USFDA to issue warning with respect to unsolicited use of such drugs.

The overall saline laxatives market is moderately competitive, and is characterized with existence of some key brands that monopolize the market. Some of the major players in this space are Beutlich Pharmaceuticals, LLC, C.B. Fleet Company, Inc., Salix Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG and others.

