Global Rapid Microbiology Tests in Food and Beverages Market to Reach Worth USD 9.3 Bn by 2022: Rising Concern over the Safety and Increasing Shelf Life of Food Products to Drive the Market

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Rapid Microbiology Tests in Food and Beverages Market – (Technology Type – Immunology based Methods, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Mass Spectrometry based Methods, Flow Cytometry based Methods, ATP-bioluminescence, Biochemical Tests and Others; End User – Milk and Dairy Products, Bakery and Confectionery Products, Processed Food Products, Mineral Water, Carbonated Beverages, Liquor, Others) :Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016-2022,” the market was valued at USD 6.1 Bn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 9.3 Bn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 6% from 2016 to 2022.

Browse the full report Rapid Microbiology Tests in Food and Beverages Market: Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016-2022 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/rapid-microbiology-tests-in-food-and-beverages-market

Market Insights

Rapid microbiological tests are gaining momentum in the global market as a reliable and cost-effective method to track and monitor all types of microorganisms in food and beverages application as well as in other industrial settings. In addition, rapid microbiology tests offer faster and more accurate methods to assist in the rapid detection of microbes in the food and early diagnosis, thus saving cost and inventory. North America held the largest regional market, accounting for the market share of over 32.2% in 2015, and is anticipated to dominate the global rapid microbiology tests market during the forecast period 2016 to 2022. Large numbers of market-focused players providing wider range of product portfolio are the key to growth of the North America region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest growth rate during the focus period, due to increase in the number of laboratories in these regions and up gradation of existing ones for automation of various instrumentation systems. Moreover, the market is wide open for advancing rapid diagnostic technologies to improve food and beverage quality, demand for hygienic and healthy products will only intensify the pace of development in the region.

Among the technology types, polymerase chain reaction tests held the largest share in the rapid microbiology tests in food and beverages market due to its wide application and accurate results. Moreover, low cost and high speed would further fuel the market growth of polymerase chain reaction tests. Mass spectrometry based methods is anticipated to grow at a highest growth rate during the forecast period due to its faster turnaround time and accuracy in the detection of the microbes.

Milk and dairy products held the largest share in the end user segment of the global rapid microbiology tests in food and beverages market. Rising number of food borne diseases due to milk and dairy products is the major driver for the increase in the demand for the rapid microbiology tests. Mineral water testing is anticipated to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022 owing to demand for safe water and developing industry norms.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the rapid microbiology tests in food and beverages market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for rapid microbiology tests in food and beverages?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the rapid microbiology tests in food and beverages market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global rapid microbiology tests in food and beverages market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the rapid microbiology tests in food and beverages market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com