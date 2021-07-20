Construction Plastics Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis 2028

The Construction Plastics industry and its pivotal segments offers a panoramic view of the global Construction Plastics market and covers the latest market trends and industry insights. The report serves as a strategic analysis of the Construction Plastics industry as it primarily focuses on each market segment and sub-segment. Market estimations provided in the report are based on detailed scrutiny of various industry parameters. Moreover, the authors of the report have precisely evaluated the global market growth and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends. The global Construction Plastics market research report entails significant details on the global market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. The report scrutinizes several key aspects of the global market, including the latest innovations in the industry, technological advancements, rising trends, and opportunities for growth. The SWOT analysis, coupled with an overview of the competitive landscape, forms a vital component of the report.

The global construction plastics market was valued at USD 87.11 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 147.33 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7%. Plastic is widely used in the construction sector. The construction sector is the second largest user of plastics after packaging. Plastic in construction are primarily used for seals, profiles (windows and doors), pipes, cables, floor coverings, and insulation. The global construction market is propelled by number of markets such as increasing urbanization, demand for lightweight and low maintenance construction materials. Rise in the demand for construction plastics is one of the main factors for the companies all over the world to develop more and more innovative products to survive the competition. Adoption of green building practices, technological advancements and cost effectiveness, increasing expenditure on infrastructural development in developing countries have led to tremendous growth in the demand for plastics. For instance, BASF AG, German chemical company, launched a new innovative insulation material Neopor® in 2020. Neopor® is comprised of small black beads of polystyrene (EPS) containing blowing agent, which makes it expandable. BASF produces this unique material, which is processed by foam manufacturers into insulating materials for a wide range of different applications.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report:

DowDuPont, BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Borealis AG, Solvay S.A., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), and Total S.A.

Global Construction Plastics Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook:

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Expanded Polystyrene

Application Areas:

Windows &Doors

Pipes

insulation materials

Global Construction Plastics Market Competitive Outlook:

The competitive landscape and company profiles included in the report underscore the major players participating in the global Construction Plastics market and the strategic initiatives undertaken by them for business expansion. The company profiles include information assessed by employing analytical tools like SWOT analysis of established and emerging players. A detailed supply chain and value chain analysis has also been entailed in the report, with a broad analysis of the market’s vendor landscape.

