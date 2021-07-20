Conductive Carbon Black Market Industry Demand, Business Review and Regional Analysis by 2027

Conductive Carbon Black estimated at US$130.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$197.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Conductive carbon black is a type of specialty carbon black that is used in various applications. Its primary use is in the electrical components and appliances as conductive carbon black is used to enhance the electrical conductivity of materials. Due to this electrical conductivity, the mechanical properties and strength of the particular material are enhanced. There are five main properties of conductive carbon black namely low loading, surface area, electrical conductivity, particle size and color. All of these properties have led to widening use of conductive carbon black in various end-use industries.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Conductive-Grade

Fiber-Grade

Industrial-Grade

By Application:

Industrial

Manufacture

Automotive Industries

Others

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Conductive Carbon Black market are:

Cabot

Birla Carbon

Orion Engineered Carbons

Imerys Graphite & Carbon

AkzoNobel

Tokai Carbon

Ampacet

Phillips Carbon Black

Denka

Asbury Carbons

