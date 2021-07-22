Fish Protein Market Industry Demand, Business Review and Regional Analysis by 2027

Fish protein market was valued at $3.08 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $4.20 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2027.

Fish protein, refined from deep-sea fish, contains a large amount of mucopolysaccharide as well as rich collagen protein, which is called “edible cosmetics”.

This is due to an increase in fishmeal preferences in animal feed as buyers’ affinity for organic/natural animal feed products has increased. In addition, a surge in health awareness and increased consumption of fish protein among health-conscious consumers are key factors driving the growth of the global fish protein market.

Blue Wave Marine Ingredients

Aroma New Zealand

CC Moore

John Baker

Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology

NeoCell

AHS Advanced Health Solutions

Fish Protein Breakdown Data by Type

Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH)

Fish Protein Powder (FPP)

Others

Fish Protein Breakdown Data by Application

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic

Agriculture Industry

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Fish Protein industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Fish Protein Market Report

1. What was the Fish Protein Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Fish Protein Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Fish Protein Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Fish Protein market.

The market share of the global Fish Protein market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Fish Protein market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Fish Protein market.

