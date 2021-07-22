Lycopene Market 2021 Trends, Analysis, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2027

Lycopene market is estimated to account for USD 126 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 161 million by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Lycopene is increasing in consumption in a variety of industries, including dietary supplements, food, personal care and cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. We are experiencing this growth primarily due to properties that contain health ingredients and colorants. Most of the market share in the global lycopene market has been explained by health ingredient properties. Colorant properties have a relatively small share of lycopene in the global market.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

DSM

BASF

Kagome

LycoRed

Tomatia

Wellgreen Technology

Xi’an Lyphar Biotech Corp.

Hansen

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food

Pharmaceutical

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Lycopene industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Lycopene Market Report

1. What was the Lycopene Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Lycopene Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Lycopene Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Lycopene market.

The market share of the global Lycopene market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Lycopene market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Lycopene market.

