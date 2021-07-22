Global Quantum Dots Market Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2021-2027

The global quantum dots market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 24.1% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Quantum dots (QDs) are human-made nanoscale crystals that can transport electrons. When UV light hits these semiconducting nanoparticles, they can emit light of various colors. These artificial semiconductor nanoparticles have found applications in composites, solar cells, and fluorescent biological labels. Healthcare, electronics, security & surveillance, and sustainable energy source are the end-users of the QD technology. The rising use of QD technology in these end-users is gaining popularity owing to the features provided by them. For instance, the use of QD in healthcare sectors especially in biomedical imaging to detect cancer cells is making them highly demandable. Whereas the high luminescence, narrow emission, and low toxicity and biocompatibility of QDs make them a perfect candidate for bioimaging, diagnostics, and biosensing applications. The adoption of QD technology in consumer applications is also expected to drive market growth. The use of QD in optical applications, light-emitting diodes, photodetectors, photovoltaics, and quantum computing is expected to further boost their value in the market.

The quantum dots market is also growing due to the introduction of new products by the major players. For instance, in December 2020, LG Electronics has announced that it will launch a new liquid crystal display (LCD) TV called QNED TV that uses MiniLED as the backlight, in an online press event in South Korea. LG QNED TV will have a technology called quantum nano cell color technology, which combines nano cell and quantum dot technologies. Through this new launch, the company will able to drive market growth by fulfilling the market demands and customer needs. Furthermore, in April 2019, Quantum Materials Corp has produced a 100% cadmium-free 55-inch QDX quantum dot display technology that achieves an industry-leading 95% Rec. With the advent of this low-cost, high-performance offering, the company believes that it can materially disrupt the industry and create a market condition wherein QD enhanced technology can become a de-facto standard in consumer displays.

Global Quantum Dots Market Report Segment

By Type of Devices

QD Display

QD Lighting

QD Solar Cells

QD Lasers

QD Medical Devices

By Type of Material Used

Graphene

Cadmium Selenide

Cadmium Sulphide

Indium Arsenide

Cadmium Telluride

Global Quantum Dots Market Report by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

